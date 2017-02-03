Santa Ynez Soccer Standout Ashley von Tillow Signs With Sonoma State

Ashley von Tillow, a high-scoring forward for the Santa Ynez High girls soccer team, signed a National Letter of Intent with Sonoma State on Friday.
Ashley was joined by her parents, Mark and Rhonda von Tillow, and members of the Pirates soccer team at a signing ceremony on campus.
Von Tillow is a four-year varsity player. She earned first-team All-Los Padres League honors last year after scoring 13 goals and dishing out eight assists. As a sophomore, she scored 21 goals and had 10 assists.
