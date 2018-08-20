Santa Ynez Starts Girls Golf Season With Win

Golf

Morgan Blunt earned medalist honors and led the Santa Ynez girls golf team to a season-opening 253-277 victory over Righetti at Rancho Maria Golf Course on Monday.

“This was the best scoring start for the Pirates in six seasons,” said Santa Ynez coach Ashley Coelho,

Marina Vengel of the Pirates had the second lowest score of the match with a 48.

Claire Alford and Cambria Flaa each score 49 to lead Righetti.

Santa Ynez plays its home opener on Tuesday against Nipomo at the Alisal River course.

