Santa Ynez Tops Royals in Four Games

San Marcos and Santa Ynez squared off in an epic volleyball matchup Thursday. When the dust had cleared, the Pirates had overwhelmed the Royals, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17 and 25-21.
Andrew Grimes led the Royals with 13 kills, despite shifting to the setting position Thursday. Erik Holliday, San Marcos’ normal setter was ill, but Grimes set beautifully, leading the makeshift lineup from the service line, and blasting away from the front row.
Middle hitters, Frank Nordin (11 kills) and David Bastomski (eight), hit well but had trouble stopping Santa Ynez’s 6-foot-8 tower of power, John Bridgeman, and heavy-handed Zach Ulrick.
With the loss, the Royals fell to 3-3 on the season. They’ll be back in action Saturday at the Dos Pueblos Invitational at UCSB.
In junior varsity play, Santa Ynez swept San Marcos 25-20 and 25-17.
Jon Lee coaches boys’ volleyball at San Marcos High.