Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic, Army Reserve, National Guard to Offer Free Dental Care to Uninsured

The Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic is teaming up with the Army Reserve and National Guard once again to provide free dental care for uninsured patients from April 25 through May 6, 2016.

The Army Reserve and National Guard will provide dental check-ups, which may include X-rays, teeth cleanings, fillings and extractions. Uninsured individuals are encouraged to make an appointment immediately because space is limited.

The free dental exams will be offered from Monday, April 25, to Friday, May 6. Appointments are available on weekdays from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Please note that services on Friday, May 6, will be offered from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

To make an appointment, call the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic at 805.6887070. Applications can also be downloaded at www.sythc.org.

The Army Reserve and National Guard will provide its own certified medical and dental staff for these services as part of a collaboration between Walking Shield, Inc., and the U.S. Department of Defense.

The program brings military reserve units to reservations to assist with healthcare and provide services for the country’s underserved population. The clinic staff will provide support as needed.

The Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and is located on the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’s reservation at 90 Via Juana Lane in Santa Ynez.

The staff specializes in the highest standards of quality health care through modern medicine and cultural tradition.

The clinic’s comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral health services are available to all members of the community, not only for Native Americans.

The facility provides sliding fees based on income and low income programs, and it accepts Medicare, Medi-Cal and most major insurance plans.

— Mike Traphagen represents the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.