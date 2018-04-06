Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic, Army Reserve, National Guard Offering Free Medical, Dental Services

The Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic will team up once again with the Army Reserve and National Guard to provide free dental and medical services from May 11 to 22. The free health care is available to anyone who does not have medical insurance.

The Army Reserve and National Guard will provide physical exams that may include, eyes, ears, nose, throat, heart and lung checks and limited lab work. Female physical check-ups could also include pap smears and breast exams. Male exams may also include prostate examinations if needed.

Dental check-ups include X-rays and teeth cleanings and may also include fillings and extractions.

The free medical and dental exams will be offered from Monday, May 11 to Friday, May 22. Appointments are available on weekdays between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please note that services are available on Friday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spaces are limited. Appointments can be scheduled beginning April 1 by calling 805.688.7070. Insured individuals should make an appointment with the regular clinic.

The clinic strongly encourages patients who need to complete any follow-up appointments from last year to make an appointment immediately.

The Army Reserve and National Guard will provide its own certified medical and dental staff for these services as part of a collaboration between Walking Shield, Inc., and the U.S. Department of Defense. The program brings military reserve units to reservations to assist with healthcare and provide services for the country’s underserved population. The clinic staff will provide support as needed.

The Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) and is located on the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ reservation at 90 Via Juana Lane in Santa Ynez. The staff specializes in the highest standards of quality health care through modern medicine and cultural tradition.

The clinic’s comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral health services are available to all members of the community, not only for Native Americans. The facility provides sliding fees based on income, low income programs, and accepts Medicare, Medi-Cal, and most major insurance plans.

For more information log on to www.sythc.org.

— Hildy Medina represents the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.