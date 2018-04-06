Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:19 pm | Overcast and Breezy 64º

 
 
 
 

Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic, Army Reserve, National Guard Offering Free Medical, Dental Services

By Hildy Medina for the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic | March 23, 2015 | 2:05 p.m.

The Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic will team up once again with the Army Reserve and National Guard to provide free dental and medical services from May 11 to 22. The free health care is available to anyone who does not have medical insurance.

The Army Reserve and National Guard will provide physical exams that may include, eyes, ears, nose, throat, heart and lung checks and limited lab work. Female physical check-ups could also include pap smears and breast exams. Male exams may also include prostate examinations if needed. 

Dental check-ups include X-rays and teeth cleanings and may also include fillings and extractions.

The free medical and dental exams will be offered from Monday, May 11 to Friday, May 22. Appointments are available on weekdays between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please note that services are available on Friday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spaces are limited. Appointments can be scheduled beginning April 1 by calling 805.688.7070. Insured individuals should make an appointment with the regular clinic.

The clinic strongly encourages patients who need to complete any follow-up appointments from last year to make an appointment immediately.

The Army Reserve and National Guard will provide its own certified medical and dental staff for these services as part of a collaboration between Walking Shield, Inc., and the U.S. Department of Defense. The program brings military reserve units to reservations to assist with healthcare and provide services for the country’s underserved population. The clinic staff will provide support as needed. 

The Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) and is located on the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ reservation at 90 Via Juana Lane in Santa Ynez. The staff specializes in the highest standards of quality health care through modern medicine and cultural tradition. 

The clinic’s comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral health services are available to all members of the community, not only for Native Americans. The facility provides sliding fees based on income, low income programs, and accepts Medicare, Medi-Cal, and most major insurance plans.

For more information log on to www.sythc.org.

— Hildy Medina represents the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 