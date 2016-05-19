Santa Ynez Valley Airport to Host 3rd Annual Aviation Education Event

The third annual Airport Day at Santa Ynez Valley Airport will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2016. The public is invited to this free aviation-education event to learn about our local airport, the airplanes that are based here and stories of aviation from the pilots of those aircraft.

The local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), Valley Sport Aviators, will provide free airplane rides to youngsters age 8-17 through the nationally recognized “Young Eagles” flights.

Registration starts at 9 a.m., and flight times are weather dependent. Parents must be present to register.

A free hamburger and hotdog barbecue will be prepared and served by the Rotary Club of the Santa Ynez Valley. With no charges for admission or parking, this is the family’s opportunity to attend for a free day of aviation education.

A donation from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians will provide two local students flight scholarships at Santa Ynez Valley Airport.

Along with over 30 aircraft on display, information about learning to fly and careers in aviation will be available.