October 2, 2016

 
 
 
 

Boutique to Display Farm Animal Paintings by Santa Ynez Valley Artist

C. Wood's landscapes and other rural subjects bask in the effect of California's light.

By Madeleine Jex | October 2, 2016 | 12:27 p.m.

Longtime local painter C. Wood presents a whimsical collection of fish and farm animals this month at a unique venue in Los Alamos.

One of artist C. Wood’s whimsical paintings. Click to view larger
One of artist C. Wood’s whimsical paintings. (C. Wood)

The show opens at with a artist reception at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at The Gentleman Farmer, 363 Bell St., a boutique that specializes in rare and primitive objects for country living. The reception will also feature a complementary tea tasting by Jim Allen of the Santa Barbara Tea Club.

Born in Southern California, Wood moved to the Santa Ynez Valley in 1956. Focusing on everyday images and inspired by the area, she delights in the effect California lighting has on subjects such as landscapes and farm animals.

Wood is a member of the Santa Ynez Artist Guild. Her past exhibits and juried shows include the Elverhoj Museum, Wildling Museum, Gallery Los Olivos, Los Olivos Cafe, The Good Life, C Gallery, and the Morro Bay Art Center.

 “I’ve known Ms. Wood and admired her work for many years,” said Madeleine Jex, proprietress of The Gentleman Farmer. “We think the combination of her locally inspired paintings and the old farm and equestrian objects in my shop will make for a unique exhibit.”

Established in 2004, The Gentleman Farmer specializes in finding antique household objects, vintage kitchen implements, primitive farm objects, equestrian and sporting pieces, and other objects for discerning designers and tastes. For examples of the available selection, follow on Instagram at @thegentlemanfarmer363.

For more information on the opening, call The Gentleman Farmer, 344-4111.

Madeleine Jex for The Gentleman Farmer.

 
