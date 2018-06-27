Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 12:23 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Ynez Valley Celebrates Season With Julefest Parade

Thousands line downtown Solvang sidewalks for the holiday procession

Members of Garcia Dance Studio perform in the Solvang Julefest Parade on Saturday. Click to view larger
Members of Garcia Dance Studio perform in the Solvang Julefest Parade on Saturday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 8:26 a.m. | December 3, 2016 | 4:08 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Solvang and the broader Santa Ynez Valley celebrated the holiday season together Saturday with the annual Julefest Parade.

With the theme of Celebrate Together, some 60 entries boasting more than 400 participants traveled through downtown Solvang as thousands of residents and visitors, many decked out in holiday clothes, lined sidewalks. 

Riding in a place of honor as the parade grand marshals were members of the Nielsen family, who have deep roots in the Santa Ynez Valley.

“The Nielsen family were one of the founding families of Solvang,” said parade announcer Laura Kath. “And their store Nielsen’s Market has been here since the beginning, 1911.”

“We felt celebrating together is really a perfect way to honor the family as well as what they do, because they celebrate together every day, but we celebrate together when we shop at Nielson’s,” Kath said. “It’s a great way to honor one of our founding families.

“And not only do they have the market but are so involved in the community,” Kath said, “From Danish Days Foundation to the Vikings to local service organizations, they give back so much year round.”

Natalya Nielsen, a fourth-generation native Solvang resident, is the 2016 Danish Maid and a senior at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. 

Her great-grandfather Axel Nielsen launched the first Danish Days celebration in September 1936 and began the event’s popular aebleskiver breakfasts — a tradition carried on by her grandfather Roger Nielsen and her father Rodney Nielsen, who have been active in Danish Days organizing for decades.

Miniature horses and miniature handlers were among the Julefest Parade entry for Willow Creek Ranch on Saturday. Decked out Kali Larsen helps her mom Jessica Larsen make their way along the route. Click to view larger
Miniature horses and miniature handlers were among the Julefest Parade entry for Willow Creek Ranch on Saturday. Decked out Kali Larsen helps her mom Jessica Larsen make their way along the route. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The Saturday morning parade followed a Friday night tree-lighting ceremony in Solvang Park, where the community unveiled the new “drought-tolerant” 23-foot-tall Christmas tree made of LED lights. Additionally a sleigh and other displays sit nearby for people to pose for pictures.

“It’s so stunning,” Kath added.

Saturday’s parade marked the 10th year Kath served as announcer for town’s Christmas parade.

“Such a blessing to be able to give back,” Kath said of her volunteer gig not related to her public relations firm Mariah Marketing or her involvement with the Solvang Visitors Bureau.

“I love to give back to the community to be able to share my gift of gab, if you will, for a good cause, for a wonderful community celebration,” she added. 

Laila Olmedo takes a candy cane offered by Jon York of Waste Management Company during the Solvang Julefest Parade on Saturday. Click to view larger
Laila Olmedo takes a candy cane offered by Jon York of Waste Management Company during the Solvang Julefest Parade on Saturday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The 2016 Solvang Julefest Award winners were:

»  Best Theme Oriented (Celebrate Together) — Bethania Lutheran Church 

»  Best Float — Summerset Farm (miniature train)

»  Best Equestrian Entry — Willow Creek Ranch Family & Friends

»  Best Vehicle Entry — American Legion Riders District 16

» Best Musical Entry —Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Pirates Marching Band

» Best Performance Group —Garcia Dance Studio

» Best Overall Entry —Old Mission Santa Ines Capuchin-Franciscans

Julefest — Danish for Christmas festival — activities continue with the Julefest Holiday Wine & Beer Walk on Dec. 10 and 11, the traditional free live Nativity Pageant on Dec. 11 and Shop, Mingle & Jingle retail specials on Dec. 4 and Dec. 9 to Dec. 11.

Free visits with Santa Claus also are available in Solvang Park from 11 a.m. to to 2 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11

Julefest celebration concludes with the traditional community Christmas tree burn on Jan. 6, weather willing.

Information about Julefest events can be found online here.

While Solvang holds Julefest events, Buellton will celebrate Winter Fest on Sunday, in the morning for Breakfast with Santa, a 20-ton pile of snow in the afternoon on Avenue of Flags for children, a light parade and lighting of the community Christmas tree. A full schedule of activities can be found here

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

American Legion Riders showed off their patriotic and Christmas spirit in the Solvang Julefest Parade on Saturday. Click to view larger
American Legion Riders showed off their patriotic and Christmas spirit in the Solvang Julefest Parade on Saturday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 