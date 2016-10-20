Santa Ynez Valley Classical Music Concert Series at St. Mark’s in Los Olivos

Vocalist Andre Simmons and pianist Robert Cassidy will open the 37th season of the Santa Ynez Valley Classical Music Concert Series at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley on Nov. 4. The series features world-renowned musicians performing at St. Mark’s, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.

Formerly known as Schoolhouse Music, the series was founded in 1980 by director Rose Knoles and originated in an historic building at nearby Dunn School. The series moved to St. Mark’s in 2009. St. Mark’s is noted for its stunning acoustics and serene ambiance. Music critic Josef Woodward said: “It’s a fine place to hear serious music.”

Here is the schedule:

Friday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

American bass vocalist DeAndre Simmons and pianist Robert Cassidy perform Franz Schubert's song cycle Die Winterreise (Winter Journey) considered the pinnacle of the German lied (art song) genre.

Simmons has sung with musical companies and symphony orchestras throughout the U.S. and Canada, including the Philadelphia Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Opera Panama and Pacific Opera Victoria of Canada.

Cassidy often appears in concert as a soloist and chamber pianist, most recently on a solo recital tour in Cleveland, New York and Vienna. He teaches at the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara and is Director of Piano Chamber Music for Santa Barbara Strings.



Sunday, Jan. 22, 3 p.m.

Violinist Paul Stein presents “Violin Soliloquy”

Los Angeles Philharmonic violinist Stein will perform a solo recital featuring works by J.S. Bach and Fritz Kreisler, and selections from Cinema Paradiso and Breakfast at Tiffany’s.



Saturday, March 11, 7 p.m.

The Radian String Quartet

Mary Beth Woodruff (violin), Jane Chung (violin), Basil Vendryes (viola), Andrew Smith (cello) will perform the Beethoven String Quartet in A major, Op. 18, No. 5 and The Shostakovich Piano Quintet in G minor, Op. 57, featuring pianist Robert Cassidy.



Sunday, April 2, 3 p.m.

The Los Angeles Clarinet Choir, conducted by Dr. Margaret Thornhill

This unique clarinet choir will perform original works and arrangements by Japanese, Latin American, British and American composers in modern classical, world, and jazz-inspired styles.

Doors for each concert open 30 minutes prior to the star. Tickets are sold at the door and online in advance at www.smitv.org. General admission tickets are $20 and student tickets are $10 (with any student ID). There will be a reception following each concert to meet the artists and enjoy conversation and refreshments.

For advanced season ticket purchases and any questions, call Linda Burrows, 688-7423 or St. Mark’s Church office, 688-4454.



Information about St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church is at www.SMITV.org.

— Laura Kath for St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.