Santa Ynez Valley Community Action Alliance Screens ‘Equal Means Equal’

Santa Ynez Valley Community Action Alliance will present Equal Means Equal, as part of its free documentary film series One Community, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Standing Sun Winery, 92 Second St., Buellton. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Screening Equal Means Equal will be followed by panel discussion with representatives from cosponsoring organizations. Tacos and wine will be available for purchase and there will be a raffle to benefit Planned Parenthood.
The film is cosponsored by the Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee, Planned Parenthood, Santa Maria, and in part through funding from the Santa Barbara Gives! project.
— Stacey Thompson for Santa Ynez Valley Community Action Alliance.