Thursday, October 25 , 2018, 7:21 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series Opens Nov. 16 at St. Mark’s-in-Valley Church

By Robert Cassidy for Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church | October 25, 2018 | 3:31 p.m.
Ani Aznavoorian Click to view larger
Ani Aznavoorian
Robert Cassidy Click to view larger
Robert Cassidy

The community is invited to the 39th annual Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series featuring renowned artists performing at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.

The first event of the series will feature pianist Robert Cassidy and cellist Ani Aznavoorian performing “The Beethoven Cycle Part II” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16.

“The opportunity to experience great artists of passion and integrity perform masterworks by distinguished composers enriches one’s emotional and intellectual life,” said Linda Burrows who coordinates the series.

“To hear stirring music in St. Mark’s Church is especially moving and uplifting,” she said.

Music critic Josef Woodward said St. Mark’s Church is noted for stunning acoustics, serene ambiance and “It’s a fine place to hear serious music.”

“We created The Beethoven Project to immerse the audience in the emotional complexities and musical brilliance of Beethoven’s complete sonatas and variations for piano and cello,” Cassidy said.

Featured pieces on this program are three sonatas, “Op 5. No 1, Op. 69,” and “Op. 102 No 1;” as well as the “12 Variations” from Mozart's Magic Flute. The artists performed “The Beethoven Cycle Part I” at St. Mark’s on April 29 to great acclaim.

St. Mark’s Priest and Rector Dr. Randall Day said Cassidy has assumed the newly created role of artistic director for the Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series beginning this season.

“Dr. Cassidy will contribute his wealth of knowledge and experience to enhance the existing program and expand its influence throughout the region,” Day said. “He’s been a regular series performer, one of our artistic advisors and we welcome him in this new, influential role.”

Cassidy has received acclaim for his performances and recordings of both solo piano repertoire and chamber music.

A native of Philadelphia, he received his bachelors and masters degrees in piano performance from the Manhattan School of Music; and doctor of arts in piano chamber music and accompanying/piano performance from Ball State University.

His recent recordings of the Debussy Preludes have received worldwide recognition for their sensitivity and insightful interpretations. Cassidy has performed nationally and internationally as a soloist and chamber musician.

In addition to his performances, Cassidy continues his active teaching career and is currently director of Piano Chamber Music for Santa Barbara Strings.

He collaborates regularly with musicians from the Camerata Pacifica and said he is thrilled that Richard O'Neill and Ani Aznavoorian will perform in this year’s Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series.

Having a pulse on current trends in the music business, Cassidy will draw on his past work experiences at Lincoln Center, Inc., IMG Artists, and the American Pianists Association to develop innovative programming and cultivate future audiences for the Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series.

Aznavoorian is described by The Strad Magazine as having “scorchingly committed performances that wring every last drop of emotion out of the music. Her technique is well-nigh immaculate, she has a natural sense of theater, and her tone is astonishingly responsive.”

She received her bachelor and master of music degrees from The Juilliard School.

She performs often in New York and throughout the world including with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Boston Pops, Tokyo Philharmonic, Helsinki Philharmonic, Finnish Radio Symphony, International Sejong Soloists, and Belgrade Philharmonic.

Aznavoorian is a member of the faculty at summer festivals as well as the University of Illinois in Champaign/Urbana. This season marks her 11th year as principal cellist with Camerata Pacifica.

The 39th annual Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series lineup:

Saturday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m.: The Los Angeles Reed Quintet

Saturday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m.: Violinist Paul Stein and Pianist Bridget Hough

Saturday, March 23, 7 p.m.: Violist Richard O’Neill and Pianist Robert Cassidy

Doors for each concert open 30 minutes prior to the start with tickets being sold at the door as well as online in advance www.smitv.org/syv-concert-series.html.

General admission tickets are $20, student tickets are $10 (with any student ID). A complimentary reception will follow each concert to meet the artists and enjoy refreshments.

For patron ticket purchases and any questions, call Linda Burrows, SYV Concert Series director, 805-688-7423 or the St. Mark’s office, 805-688-4454 or visit www.smitv.org or www.smitv.org/syv-concert-series.html.

— Robert Cassidy for Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 