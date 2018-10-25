Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series Opens Nov. 16 at St. Mark’s-in-Valley Church

The community is invited to the 39th annual Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series featuring renowned artists performing at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.

The first event of the series will feature pianist Robert Cassidy and cellist Ani Aznavoorian performing “The Beethoven Cycle Part II” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16.

“The opportunity to experience great artists of passion and integrity perform masterworks by distinguished composers enriches one’s emotional and intellectual life,” said Linda Burrows who coordinates the series.

“To hear stirring music in St. Mark’s Church is especially moving and uplifting,” she said.

Music critic Josef Woodward said St. Mark’s Church is noted for stunning acoustics, serene ambiance and “It’s a fine place to hear serious music.”

“We created The Beethoven Project to immerse the audience in the emotional complexities and musical brilliance of Beethoven’s complete sonatas and variations for piano and cello,” Cassidy said.

Featured pieces on this program are three sonatas, “Op 5. No 1, Op. 69,” and “Op. 102 No 1;” as well as the “12 Variations” from Mozart's Magic Flute. The artists performed “The Beethoven Cycle Part I” at St. Mark’s on April 29 to great acclaim.

St. Mark’s Priest and Rector Dr. Randall Day said Cassidy has assumed the newly created role of artistic director for the Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series beginning this season.

“Dr. Cassidy will contribute his wealth of knowledge and experience to enhance the existing program and expand its influence throughout the region,” Day said. “He’s been a regular series performer, one of our artistic advisors and we welcome him in this new, influential role.”

Cassidy has received acclaim for his performances and recordings of both solo piano repertoire and chamber music.

A native of Philadelphia, he received his bachelors and masters degrees in piano performance from the Manhattan School of Music; and doctor of arts in piano chamber music and accompanying/piano performance from Ball State University.

His recent recordings of the Debussy Preludes have received worldwide recognition for their sensitivity and insightful interpretations. Cassidy has performed nationally and internationally as a soloist and chamber musician.

In addition to his performances, Cassidy continues his active teaching career and is currently director of Piano Chamber Music for Santa Barbara Strings.

He collaborates regularly with musicians from the Camerata Pacifica and said he is thrilled that Richard O'Neill and Ani Aznavoorian will perform in this year’s Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series.

Having a pulse on current trends in the music business, Cassidy will draw on his past work experiences at Lincoln Center, Inc., IMG Artists, and the American Pianists Association to develop innovative programming and cultivate future audiences for the Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series.

Aznavoorian is described by The Strad Magazine as having “scorchingly committed performances that wring every last drop of emotion out of the music. Her technique is well-nigh immaculate, she has a natural sense of theater, and her tone is astonishingly responsive.”

She received her bachelor and master of music degrees from The Juilliard School.

She performs often in New York and throughout the world including with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Boston Pops, Tokyo Philharmonic, Helsinki Philharmonic, Finnish Radio Symphony, International Sejong Soloists, and Belgrade Philharmonic.

Aznavoorian is a member of the faculty at summer festivals as well as the University of Illinois in Champaign/Urbana. This season marks her 11th year as principal cellist with Camerata Pacifica.

The 39th annual Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series lineup:

Saturday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m.: The Los Angeles Reed Quintet

Saturday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m.: Violinist Paul Stein and Pianist Bridget Hough

Saturday, March 23, 7 p.m.: Violist Richard O’Neill and Pianist Robert Cassidy

Doors for each concert open 30 minutes prior to the start with tickets being sold at the door as well as online in advance www.smitv.org/syv-concert-series.html.

General admission tickets are $20, student tickets are $10 (with any student ID). A complimentary reception will follow each concert to meet the artists and enjoy refreshments.

For patron ticket purchases and any questions, call Linda Burrows, SYV Concert Series director, 805-688-7423 or the St. Mark’s office, 805-688-4454 or visit www.smitv.org or www.smitv.org/syv-concert-series.html.

— Robert Cassidy for Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.