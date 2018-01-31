Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Honored for Patient Care

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital has been recognized by the Chartis Center for Rural Health/iVantage Health Analytics and National Organization of State Office of Rural Health for overall excellence in quality, patient outcomes and patient satisfaction.

The award reflects top quartile performance among all rural hospitals in the nation, the hospital said.



“We are honored to receive this award which reflects the commitment of our staff to go above and beyond every day for every patient,” said Wende Cappetta, vice president of Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

“We’re proud to serve the residents of our beautiful rural community in the Santa Ynez Valley,” she said.

Hospital rankings are determined each year using iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX, the hospital said.

National Organization of State Office of Rural Health (NOSORH) has partnered with iVantage Health Analytics to develop a data-driven program designed to identify excellence across a broad spectrum of indicators relevant to hospital performance and patient care.

The Hospital Strength INDEX captures performance metrics for all rural and Critical Access Hospitals, Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital reports.

Leveraging data from public data sources, INDEX aggregates data from more than 50 individual metrics into three major categories and eight pillars to derive a single strength overall rating for each facility, the hospital said.



NOSORH was established in 1995 to assist State Offices of Rural Health in their efforts to improve access to, and the quality of, health care for America’s 61 million rural citizens.



Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital is a member of the California Critical Access Hospital Network.



For more information, call 688-6431 or visit www.cottagehealth.org/syvch.

— Maria Zate for Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.