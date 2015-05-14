Monday, June 18 , 2018, 11:53 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Celebrates Completion of $12 Million Seismic Upgrade, Renovation

By Laura Kath for Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital | May 14, 2015 | 5:59 p.m.

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, at 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang, celebrated the completion of the hospital’s $12 million state-mandated seismic upgrade and renovation project and rededicated the facility to the community on Saturday.

Wende Cappetta, vice president of Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, said, “We thank the community for your tremendous support and all who gave generously helping us reach our $7 million goal; and our partners, Cottage Health System, who funded the remaining $5 million.”

Cappetta shared details of the project that broke ground in August 2008.

» 9,000 square foot new building addition featuring:

New 11-bed in-patient rooms with private Healing Gardens in Medical/Surgical Department
New Infusion Suite (for specialized IV medications and blood transfusions)
New Imaging Department (providing x-ray, CT, MRI, Ultrasound, Bone Density scans, Digital Mammography and Special Procedures with fluoroscopy)

» Renovation and remodel of the Emergency Department

New waiting area
Addition of 4 new treatment rooms  (total of 8 now)
New entrance for ambulatory emergency patients
Remodeled  ambulance entry
New circular driveway for emergency vehicles and improved vehicle circulation
Remodel of “original” Emergency Department nurses station and  medication room

» Renovation and expansion of the on-site Laboratory ( for onsite processing of blood tests)

» Renovation and expansion of the Pre and Post Surgery Procedure area

Increase from two (2) to a six (6) position suite with nurses station, adjacent to the Surgical Suite
Remodel of physician and staff lounges
Addition of consultative space

» New Modern Front Lobby with New Entry Porte Cochere

» Employee and Family Patio Area

» Upgrades to existing landscaping featuring drought tolerant elements

Beginning in 1962, the hospital was funded with a grass roots community effort by a large group of dedicated volunteers spearheaded by the Auxiliary’s 58 Charter Members. More than 1,225 donors contributed $352,391 toward the building of an 18,211 square foot facility with 32 patient beds at a final building cost of $487,000.

The facility, then known as Santa Ynez Valley Hospital, opened on Nov. 9, 1964, with the arrival of a pharmaceutical license at 10 a.m.; and by the end of the day, the first baby had been born and a total of eight patients were admitted. The hospital became affiliated with Cottage Health System in April 1995 and the name changed to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital. In 2014, the hospital had 90 employees that provided 660 days of in-patient care and handled 7,238 visits to the Emergency Department.

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital has received many awards over its 50 years of service, yet a very prestigious honor was received in 2014 from the National Rural Health Association as one of the top 20 critical access hospitals in the nation for best practices in patient satisfaction.

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 