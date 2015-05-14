Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Celebrates Completion of $12 Million Seismic Upgrade, Renovation

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, at 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang, celebrated the completion of the hospital’s $12 million state-mandated seismic upgrade and renovation project and rededicated the facility to the community on Saturday.

Wende Cappetta, vice president of Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, said, “We thank the community for your tremendous support and all who gave generously helping us reach our $7 million goal; and our partners, Cottage Health System, who funded the remaining $5 million.”

Cappetta shared details of the project that broke ground in August 2008.

» 9,000 square foot new building addition featuring:

New 11-bed in-patient rooms with private Healing Gardens in Medical/Surgical Department

New Infusion Suite (for specialized IV medications and blood transfusions)

New Imaging Department (providing x-ray, CT, MRI, Ultrasound, Bone Density scans, Digital Mammography and Special Procedures with fluoroscopy)

» Renovation and remodel of the Emergency Department

New waiting area

Addition of 4 new treatment rooms (total of 8 now)

New entrance for ambulatory emergency patients

Remodeled ambulance entry

New circular driveway for emergency vehicles and improved vehicle circulation

Remodel of “original” Emergency Department nurses station and medication room

» Renovation and expansion of the on-site Laboratory ( for onsite processing of blood tests)

» Renovation and expansion of the Pre and Post Surgery Procedure area

Increase from two (2) to a six (6) position suite with nurses station, adjacent to the Surgical Suite

Remodel of physician and staff lounges

Addition of consultative space

» New Modern Front Lobby with New Entry Porte Cochere

» Employee and Family Patio Area

» Upgrades to existing landscaping featuring drought tolerant elements

Beginning in 1962, the hospital was funded with a grass roots community effort by a large group of dedicated volunteers spearheaded by the Auxiliary’s 58 Charter Members. More than 1,225 donors contributed $352,391 toward the building of an 18,211 square foot facility with 32 patient beds at a final building cost of $487,000.

The facility, then known as Santa Ynez Valley Hospital, opened on Nov. 9, 1964, with the arrival of a pharmaceutical license at 10 a.m.; and by the end of the day, the first baby had been born and a total of eight patients were admitted. The hospital became affiliated with Cottage Health System in April 1995 and the name changed to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital. In 2014, the hospital had 90 employees that provided 660 days of in-patient care and handled 7,238 visits to the Emergency Department.

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital has received many awards over its 50 years of service, yet a very prestigious honor was received in 2014 from the National Rural Health Association as one of the top 20 critical access hospitals in the nation for best practices in patient satisfaction.

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.