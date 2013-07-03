Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Celebrates New MRI Service

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital is proud to announce the opening of a dedicated Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) service, now available by appointment with a doctor’s order

The service is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling 805.686.3967.

This new MRI facility was made possible by a $250,000 grant from the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation of Santa Barbara secured by the SYVCH Foundation.

Manufactured by GE Medical Systems, this 1.5 Tesla MRI scanner is fully capable of a wide range of imaging studies and is designed to enhance patient comfort without compromising image quality and clinical performance.

Attending the ceremony were Wood-Claeyssens Foundation secretary Shelby Hughes, Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr; Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson, Solvang City Councilwoman Joanie Jamieson, Cottage Health System Executive Vice President/COO Steven Fellows, SYVCH Vice President Wende Cappetta, SYVCH diagnostic imaging manager Patricia Wall, CRT, and hospital staff; joined by SYVCH Foundation President C.J. Jackson, board members and Auxiliary volunteers.

California 37th District Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, was unable to attend, but his senior field representative, Hillary Blackerby, presented the hospital with a California Assembly Certificate of Recognition on the achievement.

“This is the first permanent MRI facility in the Santa Ynez Valley,” Cappetta said. “We are so grateful for the incredibly generous support from the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation in the amount of $250,000 to do all the engineering, electrical, concrete and other costs to install the MRI permanently where it sits now.”

Jackson, SYVCH Foundation board president, said, “The Wood-Claeyssens Foundation has been a great partner of ours for many decades. Pierre and Aileen Claeyssens used our hospital during times they spent at their ranch here in the Santa Ynez Valley. They were dedicated to making this hospital better for our community. Since their passing, the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation has continued on with their generous donations. On behalf of the SYV Cottage Hospital Foundation, we sincerely thank the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation for all you do to help us provide significant medical excellence close to our homes.”

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.