Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Holds Health Fair

The community is invited to attend the 36th annual Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Health Fair! The festivities feature more than 40 health-related booths, giveaways, refreshments and drawings for 30 great prizes.

All ages are welcome to attend the free popular event, which will be held Oct. 6 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott Hotel in Buellton.

» Free seasonal flu shots given on a first-come, first-served basis (No vaccines for children under 18 or pregnant women.)

» Free on-site total cholesterol and glucose (no fasting) fingerstick test to first 150 attendees

» Free on-site osteoporosis screening using ultrasound technology

» Low-cost safety helmets for children and adults for only $10, properly fitted by trained hospital staff

» Free blood pressure screening and hands-only CPR demonstrations

The free event is from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott Hotel, 555 McMurray Road in Buellton.