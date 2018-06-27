Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Infusion Suite Benefits Solvang Patient with Foot Wound

Solvang residents Alex and Rosalie are thankful for the exceptional care Alex received from the outpatient Infusion Suite at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital (SYVCH) when a diabetes-associated wound on Alex’s foot turned into an aggressive infection.

The infection needed specialized care and antibiotic treatment every 12 hours, seven days a week for 5½ months.

“The staff at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital were always so professional and very informative, answering every question we had about my treatment,”Alex said. “They instilled a lot of confidence.

“We bonded with the staff and I think they looked forward to me coming in every day,” he laughed.

Rosalie echoed his gratitude.

“Alex couldn’t drive, so I brought him to his treatments every day and was able to sit with him,” she said. “The staff would keep us comfortable. The impressive thing was that every week they would remind Alex of his blood draw day and kept him to his infusion schedule.”

Infusion Suite staff accommodated Alex’s scheduling needs by setting up treatments that could all take place at SYVCH, located only two miles from home.

“I was really sick, but the well-orchestrated treatments at the Center for Wound Management at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, the twice-daily treatments at SYVCH, and home-care instructions got me well. It was a team effort.”

Alex is enjoying his life infection free, and he and Rosalie look forward to celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary in July.

“As local residents we learned how important it is to have excellent medical care close to your home,” he said.

The Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Infusion Suite makes outpatient infusions easy and convenient with flexible hours to meet the needs and medical requirements of patients. The organization’s team of nurses and pharmacists work closely with physicians to provide an individualized plan of care for patients who need specialty medication infusions or blood product transfusions.

The National Rural Health Association has named Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital as one of the 2015 Top 20 Best Practice in Patient Satisfaction rural hospitals in the country.