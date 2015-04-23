Santa Ynez Valley Earth Day Celebration Set for May 2 in Buellton

The public is invited to an afternoon of fun and environmental education at the 13th annual Santa Ynez Valley Earth Day celebration from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 2 at Riverview Park in Buellton.

Admission is free, and we welcome all neighbors to the south, north, east and west to join us in beautiful Santa Ynez Valley for a day of fun and education.

Hosted by the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden and Buellton Parks and Recreation, the free event will include solar-powered live music. Bring blankets or chairs and dance to the tunes of Spencer the Gardener and his six-member band, The Soul Cats, and SYV Jazz Band.

Booths will feature environmentally friendly products, games and other activities, healthy food served by Al Fresco, beverages such as Figueroa Mountain Brewery, organic and sustainable wine by Demetria, Alma Rosa, Palmina and Presidio wineries, soft drinks, snow cones and homemade lemonade.

Family activities provided by local schools, businesses and nonprofit organizations will include stone carving, wreath-binding with native willow, seed-bombs using native wildflower seeds, leaf prints, bee habitats, arts and scrap, kite flying and more.

Displays will include a tiny house, energy efficient vehicles, TRIKKE, synthetic turf, native plants, alternative energy source, water-saving landscaping methods, water wise rebate programs, recycling, Cowboy boot birdhouses, recycled wood signs, jewelry, furniture, book signing, art, craft, Goats 4 Hire, organic produce, honey tasting, blueberries, lavender products, water saving irrigation methods, mulch programs, soy candles, native plants, organic produce, organic lotions, bee and butterfly displays, earth-worm castings, bee hives and so much more.

Docents will offer garden tours every hour, hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for the the gardens first of two buildings-a shade structure with tables for propagation and education activities, and a storage building for tools and supplies.

Vendors are asked to donated 10 percent of proceeds to the garden's education fund to benefit school children and youth groups.

The 2.5-acre interpretive garden opened in 2009 at the west end of Sycamore drive in Buellton. It's mission is to encourage outdoor community collaboration and new ways of thinking about environmental education.

For more information regarding the event, click here or contact Eva Powers at 805.350.0360 or [email protected].

— Eva Powers represents the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden.