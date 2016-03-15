Santa Ynez Valley Foundation 20th Annual Awards Gala Slated for April 2

The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, a community foundation serving the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos, has announced that it is recognizing award recipients at its 20th Annual Awards Gala Saturday, April 2, 2016.

“Each year we have the pleasure of honoring outstanding members of our community in a number of categories,” said Richard Nagler, board president of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation. “We select a man and woman who have demonstrated years of dedicated volunteer service.

“In addition, we recognize exceptional volunteers in Health and Human Services; Community Enhancement; Youth and Education; and Seniors,” he said. “Since 2012, we’ve also been acknowledging distinguished youth volunteers with our Youth in Service awards. The Lifetime Achievement award is given periodically when the awards committee deems it appropriate.”

The recipients of the Man and Woman of the Year awards will receive $1,000 to be donated in their names to the nonprofit of their choice. Youth in Service awardees will receive $1,000 in scholarship money to be used at the college of their choice.

“This year’s gala is extra special, as 2016 marks the 25th anniversary of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation,” said Foundation Director Anne Christensen. “We’re delighted that after a quarter century, the foundation is still thriving, and it’s serving more people than ever.”

The gala will be held at the Santa Ynez Marriott, located at 555 McMurray Road in Buellton, at 6 p.m., April 2, 2016.

Tickets include dinner and are $75 per person. To purchase, call 805.688.2991 or email Christensen at [email protected].

Alternatively, checks payable to Santa Ynez Valley Foundation may be mailed to The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, 540 Alisal Road, Suite #10,​ Solvang, CA 93463.

The deadline for payment and receipt of reservations is Friday, March 18, 2016.

— Julie Farrell represents the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation.