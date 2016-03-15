Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 4:31 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Santa Ynez Valley Foundation 20th Annual Awards Gala Slated for April 2

By Julie Farrell for Santa Ynez Valley Foundation | March 15, 2016 | 8:35 a.m.

The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, a community foundation serving the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos, has announced that it is recognizing award recipients at its 20th Annual Awards Gala Saturday, April 2, 2016.

“Each year we have the pleasure of honoring outstanding members of our community in a number of categories,” said Richard Nagler, board president of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation. “We select a man and woman who have demonstrated years of dedicated volunteer service.

“In addition, we recognize exceptional volunteers in Health and Human Services; Community Enhancement; Youth and Education; and Seniors,” he said. “Since 2012, we’ve also been acknowledging distinguished youth volunteers with our Youth in Service awards. The Lifetime Achievement award is given periodically when the awards committee deems it appropriate.”

The recipients of the Man and Woman of the Year awards will receive $1,000 to be donated in their names to the nonprofit of their choice. Youth in Service awardees will receive $1,000 in scholarship money to be used at the college of their choice. 

“This year’s gala is extra special, as 2016 marks the 25th anniversary of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation,” said Foundation Director Anne Christensen. “We’re delighted that after a quarter century, the foundation is still thriving, and it’s serving more people than ever.”

The gala will be held at the Santa Ynez Marriott, located at 555 McMurray Road in Buellton, at 6 p.m., April 2, 2016.

Tickets include dinner and are $75 per person. To purchase, call 805.688.2991 or email Christensen at [email protected]

Alternatively, checks payable to Santa Ynez Valley Foundation may be mailed to The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, 540 Alisal Road, Suite #10,​ Solvang, CA 93463.

The deadline for payment and receipt of reservations is Friday, March 18, 2016.

Julie Farrell represents the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 