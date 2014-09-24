Santa Ynez Valley Foundation Awards Scholarships, Grants

The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, a community foundation serving the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos, announced that it awarded a total of $60,000 in scholarships, with $35,500 going to 31 graduating high school seniors from the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos over the summer.

In addition, it awarded grants totaling $35,400 to local community nonprofits during the July grant cycle.

“We are very pleased with our Santa Ynez Valley Foundation Senior Scholars,” said Priscilla Higgins, board president of the foundation. “These 31 students are pursuing a variety of dreams, and we are so proud of their dedication and hard work towards achieving their goals. Last spring, we were also able to award $22,500 in scholarship assistance to 21 previous Valley Foundation scholarship recipients as they prepare to pursue their second year of college studies this fall, as well as two honorarium scholarships.”

The Valley Foundation’s ongoing support helps to ensure sustained revenues in meeting the high costs of college tuition.

“If a past recipient continues to qualify for scholarship assistance, it translates to the best outcome for the recipient, the Valley Foundation and for our donors,” Higgins said. “The ultimate goal is to prepare these deserving students for entering the job market, and having a college diploma in hand is a major step in that direction. We don’t want them to have to drop out due to lack of funds.”

In addition to student scholarships, the Valley Foundation also awarded grants to local organizations in the Health & Human Services, Seniors, Education, and Youth categories. Totaling $35,400, recipients included Atterdag Village, CASA, SYV Therapeutic Riding, the Solvang Senior Center and SYV Friends of the Library.

“We have two application paths for non-scholarship grants: Regular Grants and Express Grants,” Higgins said.

Regular grants focus on improving the quality of lives throughout the community and can be submitted throughout the year by Jan. 1, April 1, July 1 or Oct. 1. Regular Grants typically range from $1,000 to $15,000.

The Express Grants, done in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Foundation, are used to advance excellence and effectiveness in the social/nonprofit sector, to help with nondeferred maintenance or emergency needs, or to encourage innovative or collaborative efforts. The last date this year to submit an Express Grant is Nov. 3. Express Grants range from $500 to $10,000.

The Valley Foundation also provides grants to every public school in the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos each year through a streamlined application form.

“We encourage organizations to submit their applications as soon as possible,” Higgins said.

Foundation Director Anne Christensen may be reached at 805.688.2991 for questions regarding the application process.

— Anne Christensen is director of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation.