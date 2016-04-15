Santa Ynez Valley Foundation Names Jim Lohnas, Dorothy Brunton Man and Woman of the Year

The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation and Santa Ynez Valley News Annual Man and Woman of the Year Awards Banquet went off without a hitch Saturday, April 2, 2016.

The yearly event honors community members who have contributed significantly in terms of their volunteer efforts in the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos.

Terry Ames, former member of the board of trustees and committee chairperson for the event reported, “I am hearing wonderful comments from people who attended the banquet. I ran into a woman in the grocery store who attended for the first time. She was so impressed that she plans to attend next year.”

One of the foundation’s nonprofit partners remarked, “It is always inspiring to attend and honor the amazing volunteers we have in our community. We are so fortunate to live in such a generous and caring community.”

The 270 attendees were treated to a delicious dinner at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott, located in Buellton, Calif. In addition to awards presentations and speeches, the program included two videos, one showcasing the reflections of recipients from the past 20 years of the “Men and Women of the Year” awards, and another featuring the past honorees offering a single word that represents the Santa Ynez Valley.

Honorees included the following:

» Man of the Year: Jim Lohnas

​» Woman of the Year: Dorothy Brunton

​» Stuart C. Gildred Visionary Award: Stu Gildred (accepted by Lynn Gildred on behalf of her husband)

» Youth in Service Awards: Brooke Redell and Kendall Stevens

» Lifetime Achievement Awards: Helmut and Doris Holzheu, and Roger and Ann Nielsen

— Julie Farrell represents the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation.