Santa Ynez Valley Gives ‘Star-Spangled Salute’ with 4th of July Parade

Local residents and tourists alike filled the sidewalks of downtown Solvang for the Santa Ynez Valley’s annual parade celebrating the Fourth of July.

With patriotism on full display, dancing horses, vintage cars and bicyclists were some of the hundreds of participants in the procession that lasted for more than an hour Saturday.

This year’s theme was “Star-Spangled Salute” as the parade traveled along Mission and Copenhagen drives.

Lompoc resident Elaine Huggins said her family first attended the parade in 2000.

“We’ve been coming every year since then,” she said. “Because it’s like everybody’s hometown.”

Huggins was decked out in red, white and blue attire for the day, and had arrived early to stake out a shady spot along Copenhagen Drive.

“It’s like the whole community comes together,” she added.

The Solvang Rotary Club organized the parade, which was followed by a barbecue and concert in Solvang Park.

Later Saturday, the Rotary Club of Santa Ynez Valley hosted the 21st Annual Solvang Independence Day Festival & Fireworks Show at Mission Santa Inés.

The event included food and game booths along with a beer and wine garden and kids’ activities, including bounce houses, slides and face painting.

Musicians also provided live entertainment, starting at 5 p.m.

In Lompoc on Saturday, a group of children on bikes traveled from the Veterans Memorial Building to Centennial Park, where patriotic music played.

The Lompoc Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee sponsored the bicycle parade.

The City of Lompoc’s F​ourth of July Spectacular at Lompoc High School’s Huyck Stadium included entertainment and food, leading up to the fireworks show at dusk.

Prior to the start of Santa Maria’s annual community fireworks show, Unfinished Business, a local rock ’n’ roll band, performed at Santa Maria Fairpark. People were encouraged to bring picnics to sit on a lawn and watch the fireworks set off from a nearby location.

