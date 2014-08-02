Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 12:13 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Rebuilt Santa Ynez Valley Grange Hall Ready to Reopen after Fire

Community open house planned for Sunday afternoon as members look to expand freshly renovated hall’s use

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo | August 2, 2014 | 9:20 p.m.

After a devastating fire and a prolonged rebuilding project, the Santa Ynez Valley Grange Hall’s completed renovation and reopening will be celebrated Sunday in Los Olivos.

The Grange will host a community open house at the hall, 2374 Alama Pintado Road, from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Refreshments will be served. Scrapbooks and history about the group also will be displayed.

“It’s been 10-and-a-half months,” said Shannon Casey, Grange worthymaster. “We want people from the community to be able to come in and see what the hall looks like like now.”

The Sept. 12 blaze essentially gutted the building that has hosted a variety of community events for years.

“The place looks really good,” Casey said. “It got a much-needed facelift.”

A few items remain to be completed. For instance, power washing failed to remove the soot from the building’s exterior so the outside walls have yet to be repainted.

The rebuilding effort required upgrades to meet today’s standards since the facility hadn’t been modernized in more than four decades.

Grange members raised funds for the project and held a chili cook-off in February. By Feb. 9, they had raised more than $30,000 for the project, more than halfway toward the $50,000 goal.

They ultimately raised enough to cover the group’s costs of the rebuilding effort, with insurance covering most of the expense.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department investigators later pinpointed the cause of the fire as being flooring, where a hot water pipe likely came into contact with the building’s framing and sparked the blaze.

That area of the hall was added in the 1960s and reportedly was the last remodeling project completed at the building.

The Grange Hall, originally built in 1948, long hosted key community events such as Day in the Country, Quick Draw and Olde-Fashioned Christmas. It also served as the meeting place for churches and clubs and even housed the Los Olivos library.

From the post-fire rebuilding project, the Grange Hall has gained a commercial kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and welcomed air-conditioning system. New floor, ceiling, windows, lighting that can be dimmed, insulation and bathrooms are just some of the additions.

There’s little left from the former building beyond main hall wainscotting that was sanded and refinished.

“Everything else is in the main brand-new and updated,” Casey said.

Grange officials believe the improvements will make the building more usable for community events and gatherings. Prior users are slowly returning to the building and Casey said the upgrades are attracting interest from new users, such as caterers enticed by the commercial kitchen.

“We’re really pleased with how everything looks,” she said.

A community theater program will rehearse and put on its production at the facility this month.

The Santa Ynez Valley Grange No. 644 was organized Feb. 23, 1937, by a group of folks who gathered at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School to start a local chapter of the agricultural organization to unite farming families and provide grassroots activism on their behalf.

The Santa Ynez Grange was the first organized in Santa Barbara County and the 316th established in California.

A founding member, Fred Lang, donated land in Los Olivos for a future Grange Hall and the group set a goal of $12,800 for the building project. They invested in U.S. Savings Bonds and later redeemed them to make the building a reality.

Click here for more information about the organization, or connect with the Santa Ynez Valley Grange Hall on Facebook.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Among the post-fire improvements at the Santa Ynez Valley Grange Hall is a commercial kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and an air-conditioning system. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
Among the post-fire improvements at the Santa Ynez Valley Grange Hall is a commercial kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and an air-conditioning system. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 