Santa Ynez Valley Grass Fire Corralled After Burning Acre Off North Refugio Road

A small grass fire in the Santa Ynez Valley was quickly contained at 1.3 acres Sunday afternoon after it ignited while the property owner was trimming weeds, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Just before 3 p.m., county firefighters and Los Padres National Forest personnel responded to the 1600 block of North Refugio Road, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The blaze was burning in light grass, according to firefighters, who contained it within 15 minutes.

“Crews were able to put that fire out rather quickly,” Zaniboni said, adding that it was kept on the five-acre property where it began, not quite a half-mile south of Baseline Avenue.

Firefighters said the blaze sparked as the property owner was trimming weeds.

