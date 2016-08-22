Santa Ynez Valley Group Appeals Decision To Move Chumash Casino Legal Case To Federal Court

A group of activists is appealing a decision that a legal challenge to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians casino expansion should be heard in federal court.

Save the Valley, LLC has asked the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to return the case to Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

In a recent court filing, Save the Valley’s attorney Matthew Clarke of Santa Barbara-based Christman, Kelley and Clarke said the group did not seek to alter, amend or reopen the original judgment from the case more than a century ago.

“Save the Valley, LLC sought only to enforce the judgment that binds the United States and the Santa Ynez Band of Mission Indians,” Clarke wrote.

The United States had waived the right to have the case heard in federal court by litigating the case to conclusion, according to Clarke’s brief.

The federal attorneys argued the case should not return to state court because Save the Valley’s intervention concerned “significantly different relief and issues than those already litigated.”

The latest legal battle by Save the Valley was launched on the heels of a judge last summer tossing out another lawsuit filed by the group.

After a judge rejected the prior lawsuit, Save the Valley filed legal paperwork late last year to be named an intervener in the century-old case while seeking to stop additional development on tribal property.

That prior case, involving the Catholic Church, led to a 1906 judgment regarding ownership of land and water rights to Zanja de Cota Creek.

Save the Valley contends the land use was limited to domestic, not commercial purposes, making the casino operations illegal.

Federal attorneys maintain the tribe’s reservation rights were established in 1906 when the bishop conveyed property rights.

U.S. attorneys cited several arguments for why Save the Valley’s case belongs in federal court.

“In its zeal to stop the tribe from expanding its casino and hotel, STV seeks to challenge the title to the reservation and the tribe’s use of it. Simply put, a suit challenging government property rights is a suit against the United States; suits against the United States, subject to some exceptions not applicable here, must proceed in federal court. Thus, STV’s cause of action was properly removed to this court,” attorneys wrote.

The decision to move the matter to federal court came after the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians filed a motion to dismiss Save the Valley’s request.

The state court did not grant the tribe’s motion to dismiss, but before Save the Valley’s request could be heard locally, the case was moved to federal court.

Save the Valley, formed in 2014, has battled against the 12-story hotel and casino expansion project which includes adding 215 hotel rooms, additional gaming floor space, more parking and other changes to ease overcrowding at the 190,000-square-foot complex.

The casino's original hotel had 106 guest rooms and 17 luxury suites.

