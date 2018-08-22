Wednesday, August 22 , 2018, 11:19 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Ynez Valley High School Principal Mark Swanitz Granted New Contract

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 22, 2018 | 9:19 p.m.
Mark Swanitz Click to view larger
Mark Swanitz

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Principal Mark Swanitz received a new contract this week amid opposition from a faction of residents who question his continuing to keep his job following a drunken-driving arrest last fall. 

Without comment, board members voted 3-0 Tuesday to approve the contract for Swanitz, who has drawn support and opposition since his arrest for misdemeanor drunken driving last fall.

Board member Jerry Swanitz, the principal’s father, recused himself from voting, and the fifth seat remains vacant due to Steve Foley’s recent resignation.

The contract, spanning from July 1 of this year through June 30, 2019, for the campus with 911 ninth- through 12th-graders, calls for $191,305.22 in salary, health and other benefits.

Swanitz's salary of $141,412 remains unchanged and does not include a cost-of-living adjustment or new step on the salary schedule, Superintendent Scott Cory said.

However, the contract calls for a one-time payment, similar to that given to other employees

The new contract approval came exactly 10 months after Swanitz was arrested for misdemeanor drunken driving after a minor injury crash caused by the other driver.

Swanitz, who was not on the job at the time and had a blood alcohol content of .12,  pleaded no contest in February.

He was sentenced to three years of informal probation and a suspended sentence of 60 days in county jail. If Swanitz successfully completes probation, he won’t have to serve the time in jail.

At the time of the plea deal, Cory called Swanitz's action to drink and drive "an indefensible and inexcusable decision."

In additional to his sentence from the criminal court, he also agreed to complete a series of steps such as doing community service, donating funds equal to 10 days of his salary to the Sober Graduation Committee, sharing his experience with students, and enrolling in a district-approved alcohol-rehabilitation program.

But district critic Michelle de Werd said Tuesday that 117 people, including parents, former high school students, senior citizens and business owners, signed petitions to urge the board not to approve the contract.

“In case you do not know, people are upset,” de Werd said. 

She questioned Swantiz’s overall salary and his retaining his job amid the DUI arrest.

“Mr. Swanitz exhibited the exact opposite of the school’s mission while he was in the community ..."  de Werd said. “Why is he not held to the same high standard as his students?"

Approval of the contract was expected since the district was required to advise him by March 15 if he would not be rehired.

His total compensation package includes benefits available to others employees, including medical and dental insurance, retirement system contribution and membership in the Association of California School Administrators.

Swanitz, like all classified and administrative staff, also received a 3-percent, one-time off-schedule payment based on placement on the salary schedule, Cory said. For Swanitz this amounted to $4,242.

By comparison, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District pays its principals between$145,076.50 and $159,947 on a three-step salary scale to lead campuses with between 2,400 and 2,800 students.

In the Santa Barbara Unified School District, high school principal salaries range from $129,798.61 through $144,460.67 with eight steps. Those campuses — Santa Barbara, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos — have approximately 2,000 students each.

For the Lompoc Unified School District's two comprehensive high schools, which have approximately 1,500 students each, principal salaries have nine steps ranging from $123,312 to $141,460. 

The salary range for Santa Ynez high school principal ranges from $125,113 to $ 141,412.

Swanitz has been principal since 2010 at the school he graduated from with the class of 1985.

He previously spent four years as principal at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

