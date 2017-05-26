Santa Ynez Valley High Graduates Urged to Be ‘Best, Kindest’ Versions of Themselves

As he said goodbye, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School's principal told the class of 2017 “to get out there and make your dreams reality” while remembering to keep kindness a key part of their lives.

“Of all the things I wish for you today, the wish I send you off with is that you will overcome your flaws to become the best, most kind versions of yourself that you can be,” Principal Mark Swanitz told the graduates.

The ceremony for the class of 2017 — which had 180 graduates— occurred Friday afternoon at the school’s athletic stadium, where family and friends filled bleachers while deploying air horns, confetti and balloons to show their support.

“You are ready to meet the challenges the future will bring,” Swanitz added. “I know you are, your teachers know you are, your parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends know you are. So get out there and make your dreams reality.”

Amid of world of fake news, alternative facts and social media, he urged graduates to fight back with kindness against negativity.

“As it turns out, being selfish is easy. Being kind takes work, hard work and sacrifice,” he said.

But as future scientists, doctors, politicians, social workers or whatever career they land, Swanitz told the class of 2017 to keep kindness part of their lives.

“In doing so, you have the potential to truly build a better world,” he added.

Three graduates — Gloria Sevilla, Caleb Wright, and Flora ElmColone — delivered speeches during the ceremony, which also included another graduate, Legna Garcia, singing the national anthem.

“Today we are here to celebrate,” said Sevilla, who was named outstanding senior for her class.

Near the end of the ceremony, Associated Student Body President Brontee Cintron and Senior Class President Chris Hartman led their fellow graduates in the changing of the tassels.

In addition to accumulating numerous academic and athletic honors, members of the class of 2017 earned 169 scholarships totaling $286,699, Swanitz said.

Graduates heading to four-year universities marked the highest percentage in the past 18 years, he added.

After Superintendent Scott Cory presented the class, board president Jan Clevenger accepted on behalf of her colleagues and said, “All right, Let’s get this party started,” kicking off presentation of diplomas.

