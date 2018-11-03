Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum 34th Rounds Up Annual Vaquero Show

The public is invited to attend the 34th Annual Vaquero Show & Western Collectable Sale events from Friday, Nov. 9-Sunday, Nov. 11, at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum (SYVHM), 3596 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez.

The celebration honors the lifestyle, culture and renowned horsemanship of the California vaquero (cowboy) which evolved into a distinctive style of apparel, tack, saddles and other unique horse equipment.

All proceeds from the Vaquero Show & Western Collectable Sale events benefit the nonprofit SYVHM in its mission of creating a better future for the Santa Ynez Valley by inspiring generations to find wonder and meaning in the past.



During the show, 25 artisans, craftsmen and collectors from throughout the western U.S. will display and sell their custom, hand-tooled leather saddles, braided vaquero-styled riatas, silver spurs, bridles, bits and reins.

The show features western art, classic apparel, old West memorabilia, custom boots, hand-crafted jewelry, leather goods, hats, books and collectables. There will be live demonstrations of the styles of the California vaquero tradition from experts, including 2012 Vaquero of the Year Bruce Sandifer.

An individual who exemplifies the vaquero lifestyle or is actively involved in the preservation of Vaquero heritage is selected as the honored vaquero each year. Paul Righetti has been named the 2018 Honored Vaquero (pictured at left astride his horse, Peyton Manning).

A fourth generation Santa Maria rancher, Righetti was born in 1948 and is a graduate of Righetti High School (named after his uncle) and Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

His great-grandfather started the Righetti cattle operation in 1886 and Paul took over the enterprise when his father died unexpectedly at a young age in 1979. In 1970, Paul Righetti married Susan Minetti (whose parents Clarence and Rosalie founded the Far Western Tavern).

Their marriage joined two celebrated Santa Maria families.

All of Paul Righetti’s family members and in-law relations are involved in the ranching enterprise including his son Tim and his daughter Renee. The family is dedicated to organic ranching techniques and strategies as an integral part of their business plan.

Paul Righetti’s commitment to the vaquero way of honoring the land and his family has been part of his life.

Jim Stuckenberg has been named 2018 Vaquero Artist of the Year. He is known as one of the last true cowboy artists, as recognized and sought after as Frederic Remington and C.M Russell.

Stuckenberg was born deaf in 1943 on a farm in St. Louis, MO; he learned to read lips at age four. He graduated high school and received a degree in animal science from Fresno State University.

His love of horses led him to work for famed racehorse trainer D. Wayne Lukas, where he began dabbling with watercolor painting and eventually moved into Western sculpture, oils, pen and ink, and pencil artwork.

Stuckenberg’s artistic career has expanded exponentially over the decades, with many private and corporate collectors including President Ronald Reagan, Fess Parker, the Hearst family, and Wells Fargo. He has shows in galleries and museums nationwide.

Stuckenberg has also continued his equestrian life as the owner and trainer of many champion horses.

“One day, Jim Stuckenberg’s works will be compared to the great artists of yesterday and today. But the fact is that it is already happening,” said art critic George Batten.

Following is the events schedule for the Vaquero Show & Sale:

Friday, Nov. 9

5 p.m. — Preview party and dinner/auction: Attendees will enjoy visiting exhibitor displays and time for early shopping before the show opens to the public on Saturday, while sampling appetizers, local wines, and cocktails; and listening to music by Sam Kulchin. A specially curated exhibit of the work of cowboy artist Jack Swanson (1927-2014) will be shown for the first time.



6:30 p.m. — Gala dinner with presentation of the 2018 Honored Vaquero Paul Righetti and Artist Jim Stuckenberg, plus a live auction of items donated by members and local businesses, including: four-day stay in Mammoth for eight guests; trail ride and barbecue at Chamberlin Ranch; and team sorting lessons at the Branquinho Ranch.

A plated sirloin and or pan-seared salmon dinner with trimmings, catered by The Chef’s Touch, will be served in the museum’s courtyard.

Friday evening event tickets are $125 for museum members, $150 for non-members. Tickets include preview party, dinner, drink ticket, auction and entertainment.



Saturday, Nov. 10

9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Vaquero Show & Sale at the Historical Museum. One-day pass for $5 available at the gate.

11 a.m.: Live Vaquero Demonstration by Jeff Mundell and 2012 Vaquero of the Year Bruce Sandifer.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Cowboy barbecue sandwich lunch and cocktails available for purchase in museum courtyard.

Noon-4 p.m.: Music by Brad Cooper in courtyard.

5 p.m.: Exhibits close for the day.

Sunday, Nov. 11

10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Vaquero Show & Sale at the Historical Museum. One-day pass for $5 available at the gate.

11 a.m.: Live vaquero demonstration by Jeff Derby and Bruce Sandifer, 2012 Vaquero of the Year.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Cowboy barbecue sandwich lunch and cocktails available for purchase in museum courtyard.

Noon-4 p.m.: Musical by Owen Johnson in the courtyard.

3 p.m.: Show closes.

Advance ticket sales for the Vaquero Preview Party & Dinner/Auction are online at www.santaynezmuseum.org or at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, 3596 Sagunto St., or by phoning 805-688-7889.

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday Vaquero Show and live vaquero demonstrations are $5 per day and may be purchased online or at the gate.

The Vaquero Show & Sales is a community event sponsored in part, by the city of Solvang, C&D LLP, Platinum Performance and other local business supporters. For more information, visit the 34th Annual Vaquero Show & Western Collectable Sale Facebook Page or www.santaynezmuseum.org.

— Laura Kath for Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum.