Santa Ynez Valley Hospital to Host 33rd Consecutive Health Fair

The public is invited to the free 33rd annual Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Health Fair Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott Hotel, 555 McMurray Road in Buellton.

The event will offer free seasonal flu shots (first come, first vaccinated, pregnant women and children under age 18 ineligible); low-cost safety helmets for children and adults for only $10 ($40–$70 value), properly fitted by trained hospital staff; and more than 40 exhibitor booths, giveaways and refreshments. All ages are welcome to attend this popular event.

New to this year's event, free osteoporosis screenings using ultrasound technology will also be available.

According to Wende Cappetta, SYVCH vice president, “Osteoporosis is a medical condition that causes bones to become weak and brittle. This screening is an accurate and safe method to assess your risk. Each osteoporosis participant will receive a computerized print out of the results that can be given to a doctor for follow-up and treatment if needed. We are very pleased to be able to offer this free screening to our community.”

Additionally, there will be 50 vouchers for free blood work at Pacific Diagnostic Labs for three tests — comprehensive metabolic panel, lipid (cholesterol) panel and hemoglobin A1C.

Discounted DEXA bone density screenings (doctor referral required) at $144, and digital screening-only mammograms at $174 are available by calling in advance and making an appointment at 805.686.3967.

Insurance is not accepted for these discounted services and payment is due at time of procedure.

Visit the surgical services booth and learn how to sign-up for a screening colonoscopy for those 50 and older. Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, and the third leading cause of cancer deaths in Santa Barbara County.

There will also be free blood pressure screenings along with free information about advanced imaging, nutrition, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation and other services offered at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

Prize drawings for 33 free gift bags will be held throughout the Health Fair in celebration of the 33rd anniversary of this community event. The grand prize giveaway bag includes a stay with breakfast at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott.

The free Health Fair is staffed by volunteers from SYVCH, the hospital’s auxiliary and the SYVCH Foundation board of directors; all coordinated and hosted by the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the hospital.

For more information, please visit www.cottagehealth.org/SYVHealthFair.

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.