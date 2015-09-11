Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:04 am | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Dogs and Cats, and Their Well-Being, Come First at Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society

From preventative health care to spay-neutering services to the adoption option, shelter’s pet cause is all about the animals

Dr. Lindsey Rynk, the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society’s veterinarian, gives Simona the miniature poodle some hands-on attention during a checkup. Click to view larger
Dr. Lindsey Rynk, the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society’s veterinarian, gives Simona the miniature poodle some hands-on attention during a checkup. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Dave Bemis, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 11, 2015 | 7:40 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

[Noozhawk’s note: This article is the second in a series sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation. Click here for the first article.]

At the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society’s animal shelter, staff members and volunteers share a combined office-workroom-lunchroom with roving animals that include a three-legged Chihuahua and an occasionally surly cat.

Next to a desk, a small refrigerator is labeled “Human Food Only.” The 4-square-feet of floor under the appliance may be the only space in the more than 4,000-square-foot shelter where animals don’t get first priority.

Even the caretaker’s trailer was remodeled this spring to take half the space for housing cats, not people, after the shelter’s population exploded during “kitten season.”

With about 100 volunteers and 10 employees, the nonprofit Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society continues a 40-year mission of trying to control the dog and cat population, improve the lives and health of pets that are lost or abandoned, and enhance the lives of people by matching them as well as possible with pet companions through the adoption process.

First comes the preventive medicine — an effort to control the pet population through education, as well as with spaying and neutering.

Shelter director Emily Grossheider says she’s constantly amazed at comments by even the most educated people when their pets are suddenly and mysteriously pregnant.

“People will say they didn’t realize a 6-month-old cat could get pregnant, or that sibling cats will impregnate each other,” she told Noozhawk.

“Or they’ll be surprised and say, ‘My cat is mostly an indoor cat and never gets farther than the back yard.’”

Fully 50 percent of pet births in the United States are not wanted, she adds, wondering aloud how American society would react if that were true for people.

To help reduce that percentage, the organization spays or neuters every animal before placing it in a permanent home. Its spay-neuter clinic is also open to the public, at rates far less expensive than a veterinarian’s, to encourage everyone to have their pets “fixed” to prevent unwanted litters.

Grossheider encourages pet owners who can afford it to use a veterinarian because vet hospitals have more equipment and a wider range of services, but she’s proud of the Humane Society’s clinic and wants to see more people use it for their pets. The goal is to remove cost as an obstacle to population control.

The group’s best-known service is placing cats and dogs into permanent homes, an effort that clearly is working.

Last year, the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society placed 225 cats and dogs. In just the first seven months of this year, it placed 235. At that pace, the society will find homes for nearly 80 percent more animals in 2015 than in 2014.

To support the slogan that “Adoption is the better option,” the Humane Society points out that its adoption fee of $75 to $90 for cats and dogs includes spay-neuter services, vaccinations, deworming and other benefits, compared to the hundreds or thousands of dollars it costs to buy a pet from a store or breeder and then pay separately for veterinary services.

Another slogan makes that point: “Save money and save a life.”

The Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society operates independently but also in cooperation with Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelters in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc, and the San Luis Obispo County animal shelter in San Luis Obispo; separate Humane Societies in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo; and private groups that include the Central Coast SPCA in Orcutt, DAWG (Dog Adoption & Welfare Group) in Santa Barbara, and VIVA (Volunteers for Inter-Valley Animals) in Lompoc.

When someone turns in a lost or abandoned dog or cat, the animal must go to one of the three county Animal Services shelters for at least three days to give the owner a chance to claim it before adoption to someone else. The Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society then takes some of those pets from county shelters and also accepts animals directly if the people surrendering them can prove ownership.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, click here for photos of available animals at the shelter at 111 Commerce Drive in Buellton, near the northern end of McMurray Road.

As badly as the staff and volunteers want all the animals to find a home, adoption isn’t automatic. To increase the odds that the match will work, potential adopters must fill out a survey about their homes and lifestyles, spend time with the animal at the shelter and bring in as many family members as possible to help assess compatibility. Sometimes, people are asked to visit several times.

To keep animals (and people) happy once they’re matched up, the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society also offers a low-cost dental clinic, free dog-training classes, recommendations for dog-training books on its website, and boarding services for people who can’t take their pets along when they travel.

The Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society is located at 111 Commerce Drive in Buellton. Click here for more information, email [email protected] or call 805.688.8224. Click here to make an online donation.

Noozhawk contributing writer Dave Bemis can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 