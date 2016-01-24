Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society’s ‘Spay-Ghetti’ Dinner to Raise Live-Saving Funds

The Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society is holding its Second Annual “Spay-Ghetti” Dinner hosted by St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Los Olivos on Feb. 5.

All proceeds from the event will help fund the low-fee spay and neuter clinic at the humane society, which has been open since the early 1980s.

“This event is a celebration of all the hard work our staff and volunteers do each year to end the homeless pet problem,” said Emily Grossheider, executive director of the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society.

“In 2015, with the help of the community, the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society found homes for a record 400 dogs and cats, that’s something to celebrate!”

The local humane society receives no government funding, and has only existed thanks to the generosity of private donors and foundations. In addition to care and adoption of animals, the group offers low-cost spay, neuter, routine dental cleanings, vaccines, microchips and dog boarding.

The Spay-Ghetti Dinner begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at the church, at 2901 Nojoqui Ave. at Alamo Pintado Avenue. Tickets are $25 and include spaghetti, meatballs and dessert prepared by Trattoria Grappolo, in addition to a glass of wine and fixings donated by other local businesses.

Tickets are available at the shelter, which is located at 111 Commerce Drive in Buellton, or by calling 805.688.8224. The event sold out last year, so you are encouraged to purchase tickets early.

Community members who can’t attend are encouraged to participate by making a donation. The Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society always appreciates donations of towels, blankets, pet supplies, gift cards and monetary support.

Click here for more information about the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society. Click here to make an online donation.