Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 2:24 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Court Rejects Appeal by Santa Ynez Valley Man Convicted in Fatal DUI Crash

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 15, 2017 | 8:30 p.m.

A Santa Ynez Valley man convicted of driving drunk and killing a passenger in his van lost his bid for a new trial after alleging prosecutorial misconduct and judicial error.

In a separate ruling, the Second District Court of Appeal also denied Benjamin Lee Bettencort’s claim of ineffective assistance of counsel from defense attorney Darryl Genis, who was harshly criticized by the appellate judges.

The case stems from a Nov. 24, 2012, crash on Highway 246 between Solvang and Buellton.

A passenger in Bettencourt’s van, Jennifer Clark, 39, of Los Olivos, died days later from the injuries she received when the van slammed into a tree. She was a popular Santa Ynez Valley teacher and coach.

After being found guilty in the 2015 trial, Bettencourt, who was left a paraplegic from another fatal crash years earlier, was sentenced to five years in state prison. The 41-year-old man is currently incarcerated in Mule Creek State Prison.

On Wednesday, the appellate court issued the 15-page opinion to the appeal filed on Bettencourt’s behalf by Santa Barbara attorney Steve Balash.

Balash said he would review the opinion in the coming days and decide on his next step. 

During the trial, Genis learned the prosecution had failed to produce a copy of a video recording from a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle. The defense attorney moved for a mistrial, claiming prosecutorial misconduct.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Kevin Duffy said the failure to timely disclose the video was inadvertent and that he was unaware it existed.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Rogelio Flores instructed the jury about the late disclosure, the appellate opinion noted.

“The court did not abuse its discretion in denying a mistrial. …  Nothing in the record supports his assertion that the evidence was deliberately or willfully withheld,” appellate judges said.

The defendant also claimed he was improperly charged with and convicted of a driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury instead of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. The difference meant a longer prison sentence

But the appellate judges said the District Attorney’s Office has discretion to choose what charges to file against a defendant.

Bettencourt also contended his due process rights were violated when the judge took a week-long recess due to a pre-planned vacation as the trial exceeded the original predicted length.

But the appellate judges said the defense never objected to the break.

“On the contrary, defense counsel not only discouraged the judge from cancelling his vacation, but also insisted that the trial continue to its completion after the judge returned,” the opinion said. 

Genis told Flores that if the number of jurors dropped below 12,  he would object to a mistrial and ask that the lower number of jurors decide the case.

“Accordingly, appellant’s claim that the recess was improper is barred by the doctrines of forfeiture and invited error,” the opinion said.

Appellate judges had harsh words about Genis, who claimed he asked for a different judge to finish the jury trial over the objections of the prosecution. 

“Neither the trial judge nor prosecutor recalled any such colloquy,” the appellate opinion said. “Moreover, counsel’s assertion is disingenuous in light of his subsequent insistence that the trial continue after the judge returned, and his express objection to mistrial on that ground. 

“Unfortunately, defense counsel’s blatant misrepresentation of the record (if not outright perjury) was but one of many questionable tactics he employed throughout the trial,” the appellate opinion said. “Defense counsel was also relentlessly antagonistic toward the prosecutor, who all too often took the bait.”

At one point, Flores threatened both attorneys with sanctions:

“I’m sick of this trial. I’m sick of both of you. . . . Now knock it off. You have really, both of you, . . . tried my patience.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Santa Ynez Valley man lost a bid for a new trial in an appeal where Benjamin Lee Bettencort had alleged prosecutorial misconduct and judicial error. 

In a separate ruling, the Second Appellate District also denied Bettencourt’s claim of ineffective assistance of counsel from defense attorney Darryl Genis, who was harshly criticized by the appellate judges.

The case stems from the Nov. 24, 2012, crash on Highway 246 between Solvang and Buellton.

A passenger in Bettencourt’s van, Jennifer Clark, 39, of Los Olivos, died days later from the critical injuries she received when the van slammed into a tree. She was a popular Santa Ynez Valley teacher and coach.

After being found guilty, Bettencourt, who was left a paraplegic from another fatal crash years earlier, was sentenced to five years in state prison. The 41-year-old man is currently incarcerated in Mule Creek State Prison.

Santa Barbara attorney Steve Balash filed the appeal on Bettencourt’s behalf and said Wednesday he would review the opinion in the coming days and decide on his next step. 

During the trial, Genis learned the prosecution had failed to produce a copy of a video recording from a Santa Barara County sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle. The defense attorney moved for a mistrial, claiming prosecutorial misconduct.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Kevin Duffy said the failure to timely disclose the video was inadvertent and that he was unaware it existed.

Judge Rogelio Flores instructed the jury about the late disclosure, the appellate opinion noted.

“The court did not abuse its discretion in denying a mistrial. …  Nothing in the record supports his assertion that the evidence was deliberately or willfully withheld,” appellate judges said.

The defendant also claimed he was improperly charged with and convicted of a driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury instead of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. The difference meant a longer prison sentence

But the appellate judges said the District Attorney’s Office has discretion to choose what charges to file against a defendant.

Bettencourt also contended his due process rights were violated when the judge took a weeklong recess due to preplanned vacation as the trial exceeded the original predicted length.

But the appellate judges said the defense never objected to the break.

“On the contrary, defense counsel not only discouraged the judge from cancelling his vacation, but also insisted that the trial continue to its completion after the judge returned,” the opinion said. 

Genis told Flores that if number of jurors dropped below 12 he the defense attorney would object to mistrial and ask that the lower number of jurors decide the case.

“Accordingly, appellant’s claim that the recess was improper is barred by the doctrines of forfeiture and invited error,” the opinion said.

Appellate judges had harsh words about Genis, who claimed he asked for a different judge to finish the jury trial over the objections of the prosecution. 

“Neither the trial judge nor prosecutor recalled any such colloquy,” the appellate opinion said. “Moreover, counsel’s assertion is disingenuous in light of his subsequent insistence that the trial continue after the judge returned and his express objection to mistrial on that ground. 

“Unfortunately, defense counsel’s blatant misrepresentation of the record (if not outright perjury) was but one of many questionable tactics he employed throughout the trial,” the appellate opinion said. “Defense counsel was also relentlessly antagonistic toward the prosecutor, who all too often took the bait.”

At one point, Flores threatened the attorneys with sanctions.

“I’m sick of this trial. I’m sick of both of you. . . . Now knock it off. You have really, both of you, . . . tried my patience.”

 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Santa Ynez Valley man lost a bid for a new trial in an appeal where Benjamin Lee Bettencort had alleged prosecutorial misconduct and judicial error. 

In a separate ruling, the Second Appellate District also denied Bettencourt’s claim of ineffective assistance of counsel from defense attorney Darryl Genis, who was harshly criticized by the appellate judges.

The case stems from the Nov. 24, 2012, crash on Highway 246 between Solvang and Buellton.

A passenger in Bettencourt’s van, Jennifer Clark, 39, of Los Olivos, died days later from the critical injuries she received when the van slammed into a tree. She was a popular Santa Ynez Valley teacher and coach.

After being found guilty, Bettencourt, who was left a paraplegic from another fatal crash years earlier, was sentenced to five years in state prison. The 41-year-old man is currently incarcerated in Mule Creek State Prison.

Santa Barbara attorney Steve Balash filed the appeal on Bettencourt’s behalf and said Wednesday he would review the opinion in the coming days and decide on his next step. 

During the trial, Genis learned the prosecution had failed to produce a copy of a video recording from a Santa Barara County sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle. The defense attorney moved for a mistrial, claiming prosecutorial misconduct.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Kevin Duffy said the failure to timely disclose the video was inadvertent and that he was unaware it existed.

Judge Rogelio Flores instructed the jury about the late disclosure, the appellate opinion noted.

“The court did not abuse its discretion in denying a mistrial. …  Nothing in the record supports his assertion that the evidence was deliberately or willfully withheld,” appellate judges said.

The defendant also claimed he was improperly charged with and convicted of a driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury instead of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. The difference meant a longer prison sentence

But the appellate judges said the District Attorney’s Office has discretion to choose what charges to file against a defendant.

Bettencourt also contended his due process rights were violated when the judge took a weeklong recess due to preplanned vacation as the trial exceeded the original predicted length.

But the appellate judges said the defense never objected to the break.

“On the contrary, defense counsel not only discouraged the judge from cancelling his vacation, but also insisted that the trial continue to its completion after the judge returned,” the opinion said. 

Genis told Flores that if number of jurors dropped below 12 he the defense attorney would object to mistrial and ask that the lower number of jurors decide the case.

“Accordingly, appellant’s claim that the recess was improper is barred by the doctrines of forfeiture and invited error,” the opinion said.

Appellate judges had harsh words about Genis, who claimed he asked for a different judge to finish the jury trial over the objections of the prosecution. 

“Neither the trial judge nor prosecutor recalled any such colloquy,” the appellate opinion said. “Moreover, counsel’s assertion is disingenuous in light of his subsequent insistence that the trial continue after the judge returned and his express objection to mistrial on that ground. 

“Unfortunately, defense counsel’s blatant misrepresentation of the record (if not outright perjury) was but one of many questionable tactics he employed throughout the trial,” the appellate opinion said. “Defense counsel was also relentlessly antagonistic toward the prosecutor, who all too often took the bait.”

At one point, Flores threatened the attorneys with sanctions.

“I’m sick of this trial. I’m sick of both of you. . . . Now knock it off. You have really, both of you, . . . tried my patience.”

 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Santa Ynez Valley man lost a bid for a new trial in an appeal where Benjamin Lee Bettencort had alleged prosecutorial misconduct and judicial error. 

In a separate ruling, the Second Appellate District also denied Bettencourt’s claim of ineffective assistance of counsel from defense attorney Darryl Genis, who was harshly criticized by the appellate judges.

The case stems from the Nov. 24, 2012, crash on Highway 246 between Solvang and Buellton.

A passenger in Bettencourt’s van, Jennifer Clark, 39, of Los Olivos, died days later from the critical injuries she received when the van slammed into a tree. She was a popular Santa Ynez Valley teacher and coach.

After being found guilty, Bettencourt, who was left a paraplegic from another fatal crash years earlier, was sentenced to five years in state prison. The 41-year-old man is currently incarcerated in Mule Creek State Prison.

Santa Barbara attorney Steve Balash filed the appeal on Bettencourt’s behalf and said Wednesday he would review the opinion in the coming days and decide on his next step. 

During the trial, Genis learned the prosecution had failed to produce a copy of a video recording from a Santa Barara County sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle. The defense attorney moved for a mistrial, claiming prosecutorial misconduct.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Kevin Duffy said the failure to timely disclose the video was inadvertent and that he was unaware it existed.

Judge Rogelio Flores instructed the jury about the late disclosure, the appellate opinion noted.

“The court did not abuse its discretion in denying a mistrial. …  Nothing in the record supports his assertion that the evidence was deliberately or willfully withheld,” appellate judges said.

The defendant also claimed he was improperly charged with and convicted of a driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury instead of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. The difference meant a longer prison sentence

But the appellate judges said the District Attorney’s Office has discretion to choose what charges to file against a defendant.

Bettencourt also contended his due process rights were violated when the judge took a weeklong recess due to preplanned vacation as the trial exceeded the original predicted length.

But the appellate judges said the defense never objected to the break.

“On the contrary, defense counsel not only discouraged the judge from cancelling his vacation, but also insisted that the trial continue to its completion after the judge returned,” the opinion said. 

Genis told Flores that if number of jurors dropped below 12 he the defense attorney would object to mistrial and ask that the lower number of jurors decide the case.

“Accordingly, appellant’s claim that the recess was improper is barred by the doctrines of forfeiture and invited error,” the opinion said.

Appellate judges had harsh words about Genis, who claimed he asked for a different judge to finish the jury trial over the objections of the prosecution. 

“Neither the trial judge nor prosecutor recalled any such colloquy,” the appellate opinion said. “Moreover, counsel’s assertion is disingenuous in light of his subsequent insistence that the trial continue after the judge returned and his express objection to mistrial on that ground. 

“Unfortunately, defense counsel’s blatant misrepresentation of the record (if not outright perjury) was but one of many questionable tactics he employed throughout the trial,” the appellate opinion said. “Defense counsel was also relentlessly antagonistic toward the prosecutor, who all too often took the bait.”

At one point, Flores threatened the attorneys with sanctions.

“I’m sick of this trial. I’m sick of both of you. . . . Now knock it off. You have really, both of you, . . . tried my patience.”

 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 