Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 12:05 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale and Orchestra to Perform Holiday Concert

By Melissa Rugge for the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale | November 28, 2014 | 4:37 p.m.

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale, Concert Orchestra and Youth Chorale will present a concert of holiday joy at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and at 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang.

Come celebrate the holiday season with the rich sounds of choral voices and a professional orchestra featuring Antonio Vivaldi’s "Gloria" and two musical settings of James Agee’s poem, Sure on This Shining Night. Thrill to the beautiful, international award-winning and melodious "Sanctus" by the chorale’s director, Chris Bowman.

The concert will open with the Gregorian chant, “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” and conclude with the Austrian carol, “Still, Still, Still” and a medley of traditional carols by Leroy Anderson, including “Joy to the World” and “Jingle Bells.”

The Baroque masterpiece, “Gloria,” was composed by Vivaldi around 1715.  It is Vivaldi’s most famous choral piece and presents the traditional Gloria from the Latin Mass in 12 sections. The Chorale and Orchestra are joined for this piece by soloists Jumi Kim, soprano, and Linda DiFiore, mezzo-soprano.

Dr. Jumi Kim teaches voice at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo and was a solist in the chorale’s spring performance of Mozart’s Requiem. Dr. Di Fiore is a Regents professor emerita of voice at the University of North Texas and adjunct professor of voice at UC-Santa Barbara.

Two pieces, “Sure on This Shining Night” by Samuel Barber and Morten Lauridsen are settings of lyric from Agee’s first published collection of poems, “Permit Me Voyage (1934). Agee’s poem celebrates the joy of finding kindness shining through all the darkness of the world. The comparison of the composers’ interpretations is  an example of the wonderful variety of musical response to thoughtful words.

Bowman’s award-winning “Sanctus” was written in 2003 and performed by the Kiev Philharmonic and Chorus in 2009. It is a great favorite with chorale members and audiences.

This is the chorale’s 37th year bringing a harmonious blend of voices and orchestra to the valley. Known for its wide range of musical selections, the 75-member chorale, orchestra and Youth Chorale will once again bring the true spirit of the season to everyone who attends the holiday concert.

Tickets are available at First Street Tickets, 436 First St., Suite 102 in Solvang, by calling 805.693.8084, online by clicking here, or at the door. Any other questions? Please call 805.350.4241.

— Melissa Rugge represents the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 