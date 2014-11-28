Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale and Orchestra to Perform Holiday Concert

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale, Concert Orchestra and Youth Chorale will present a concert of holiday joy at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and at 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang.

Come celebrate the holiday season with the rich sounds of choral voices and a professional orchestra featuring Antonio Vivaldi’s "Gloria" and two musical settings of James Agee’s poem, Sure on This Shining Night. Thrill to the beautiful, international award-winning and melodious "Sanctus" by the chorale’s director, Chris Bowman.

The concert will open with the Gregorian chant, “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” and conclude with the Austrian carol, “Still, Still, Still” and a medley of traditional carols by Leroy Anderson, including “Joy to the World” and “Jingle Bells.”

The Baroque masterpiece, “Gloria,” was composed by Vivaldi around 1715. It is Vivaldi’s most famous choral piece and presents the traditional Gloria from the Latin Mass in 12 sections. The Chorale and Orchestra are joined for this piece by soloists Jumi Kim, soprano, and Linda DiFiore, mezzo-soprano.

Dr. Jumi Kim teaches voice at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo and was a solist in the chorale’s spring performance of Mozart’s Requiem. Dr. Di Fiore is a Regents professor emerita of voice at the University of North Texas and adjunct professor of voice at UC-Santa Barbara.

Two pieces, “Sure on This Shining Night” by Samuel Barber and Morten Lauridsen are settings of lyric from Agee’s first published collection of poems, “Permit Me Voyage (1934). Agee’s poem celebrates the joy of finding kindness shining through all the darkness of the world. The comparison of the composers’ interpretations is an example of the wonderful variety of musical response to thoughtful words.

Bowman’s award-winning “Sanctus” was written in 2003 and performed by the Kiev Philharmonic and Chorus in 2009. It is a great favorite with chorale members and audiences.

This is the chorale’s 37th year bringing a harmonious blend of voices and orchestra to the valley. Known for its wide range of musical selections, the 75-member chorale, orchestra and Youth Chorale will once again bring the true spirit of the season to everyone who attends the holiday concert.

Tickets are available at First Street Tickets, 436 First St., Suite 102 in Solvang, by calling 805.693.8084, online by clicking here, or at the door. Any other questions? Please call 805.350.4241.

— Melissa Rugge represents the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale.