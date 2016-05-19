Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale Announces Rehearsal Schedule, Seeks New Singers

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale will begin rehearsing June 7 for its Fourth of July concert, and the vocal group is seeking new voices.

New vocalists over the age of 17 are encouraged to attend at 7:15 p.m. for a brief audition at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2672 Janin Way in Solvang. Returning members may come at 7:30 p.m.

Rehearsals are held every Tuesday in June from 7:30-9:30 p.m., with two or three additional practices just prior to the concert. Members are expected to prepare between rehearsals.

Under the direction of Chris A. Bowman, the Chorale’s musical celebration will include Americana tunes and the foot-stomping fiddle music of The All Star Jamboree Band.

The free concert is scheduled for 2 p.m. July 4, 2016, at the Old Mission Santa Inés, 1760 Mission Drive, Solvang.

For more information, singers are invited to call 805.350.4241.

— Theresa Duer represents the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale.