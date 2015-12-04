Celebrate the Holidays in Song at the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale Festival of Carols

Advice

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale, Youth Ensemble and Orchestra are delighted to announce their Holiday Concert Series, Festival of Carols, Saturday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 20, at 3 p.m. at the Church at the Crossroads, at Highway 246 and La Lata Drive in Buellton.

This holiday celebration includes traditional favorites including, “Silent Night,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” and “What Child is This?” three beautiful renditions of “Ave Maria” and the premier of “A Christmas Rose,” a piece commissioned by the Smith/Broderick Trust, with music by Director Chris A. Bowman and lyrics by Catalina McIsaac.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors aged 65 years and older and youth under 18.

Tickets may be purchased at the Book Loft, El Rancho Marketplace, from Chorale members, at the door, online at www.syvchorale.org or by calling 805.350.4241.

— Theresa Duer represents the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale.