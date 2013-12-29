Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale Issues Call for Singers

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale and professional Concert Orchestra are excited to begin preparing the renowned Requiem Mass in D Minor by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart for performances on May 10 and 11.

Vocalists 17 years and older are invited to join the Chorale for this exciting musical event. The Chorale will begin Requiem rehearsals on Jan. 14. New singers should be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2672 Janin Way in Solvang, at 7:15 p.m. for a brief audition. Returning members may come at 7:30 p.m.

Rehearsals are 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday with two or three additional practices just prior to concerts. Members are expected to prepare between rehearsals.

The Requiem Mass was unfinished at the time of Mozart’s death in 1791. Franz Xaver Süssmayr completed the work in 1792. For more than 200 years it has been performed through the world by choral and orchestral groups.

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale has “brought music to life” to the Valley for 36 years, most recently a Christmas presentation, “Welcome All Wonders,” for 700 concert goers. Chris A. Bowman, an accomplished director and composer, has directed the Chorale for the last 17 years.

For more information, singers are invited to call 805.350.4241.

— Theresa Duer represents the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale.