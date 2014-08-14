Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 4:14 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale Preparing for Holiday Programs

By Theresa Duer for the Santa Ynez Valley Master Choral | August 14, 2014 | 12:02 p.m.

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale and professional Concert Orchestra are excited to begin rehearsals for holiday concerts featuring the Baroque masterpiece, “Gloria” by Antonio Vivaldi, the juxtaposition of two settings of the poem by James Agee, “Sure on This Shining Night” with musical settings by Morten Lauridsen and Samuel Barber, the international award-winning “Sanctus” by our own Chris A Bowman, and carols from around the world, and more!

Performances are scheduled for Dec. 13 and 14.

Vocalists 17 years and older are invited to join the Chorale to prepare for this special holiday event.

Chorale rehearsals will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 9. New singers should be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2672 Janin Way, Solvang, at 7:15 p.m. for a brief audition. Returning members may come at 7:30 p.m.

Rehearsals are every Tuesday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with two or three additional practices just prior to the concerts. Members are expected to prepare between rehearsals.

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale has “brought music to life” to the valley for 37 years.

Last spring, the Chorale and Orchestra presented Mozart’s Requiem in D to 700 concert goers and on July 4, the Chorale and it’s All Star Band entertained the valley with Americana favorites.

Conductor Chris A Bowman has directed the Chorale for the last 18 years.

For more information, singers are invited to call 805.350.4241.

 

