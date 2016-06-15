Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale to Break Out in Patriotic Song at Independence Day Concert

Celebrate America’s birthday at a free July 4 concert featuring the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale and The Jamboree Band. The holiday concert will take place at 2 p.m. at the Old Mission Santa Inés on Mission Drive in Solvang.

Directed by Chris Bowman, the Chorale’s Valley Jamboree! is sure to lift your heart and leave you humming a favorite American tune.

The concert program includes something for everyone and is packed with 100 percent made-in-America music. Expect to tap your feet to songs such as “Ching-A-Ring-Chaw” and “What a Wonderful World,” a medley of songs celebrating the West and patriotic, rousing songs such as “The Star Spangled Banner” and “Happy Wanderer.”

The Jamboree Band with Sally Barr on fiddle, Vera Kong on piano, Chris Judge on guitar, Brendan Statom on bass and Rex Harte on drums will accompany the Chorale and wow the audience with some instrumental favorites as well.

This concert is free and one of several events that the Chorale brings to the community annually. Local residents and area visitors are encouraged to come early, to snag a seat in the Old Mission (not the Veterans Hall as in past years).

Concert goers who arrive before 2 p.m. may enter for free. Because the church is behind the area fenced off for Santa Ynez Valley Rotary’s festival, concert goers who arrive after 2 p.m. must pay to attend.

Whether coming before 2 p.m. and enjoying the concert for free or electing to pay Rotary’s $10 entry fee to support charity causes, including local nonprofits and high school scholarships, the concert will be a unique, valley musical celebration.

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale is a member-supported, nonprofit organization that performs diverse choral music accompanied by professional musicians appropriate to the concert theme.

The Chorale offers two holiday concerts in December and two in the spring, together with orchestra and a youth chorale for children 7-14 years old.

New singers are always welcome for each season. Rehearsals for 2016 holiday concerts will start in September.

For more information, visit www.syvchorale.org or call 805.350.4241.

— Theresa Duer represents the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale.