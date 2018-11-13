Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale Trumpets Twofer Holiday Concert

The community is invited to celebrate the holidays and the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale’s 40th anniversary, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Solvang Veterans Hall.

This year the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale, youth ensemble, professional orchestra and special guests will present a twofer program of classical (and not so classical) holiday music celebrating Christmas.

Concert patrons also can enjoy a private champagne reception celebrating the Master Chorale’s 40th anniversary ($100 donation) at 6 p.m., preceding Saturday’s concert.

The event opens with the Chorale and orchestra presenting Bach’s “Magnificat,” an exuberant composition written in Leipzig for 1723 Christmas vespers; followed by more contemporary and lyrical compositions and holiday carols.

The Valley Wind Ensemble, Mystique (a local, girls’ acapella group) and the Chorale’s youth ensemble will contribute to the celebration with their own selections; and the youth ensemble will close the concert with a carol sing-along.

Chorale director Michael Eglin describes the concert as, “an exceptional program of choral and orchestral music. The Bach centerpiece is exhilarating in its composition and energy. The pieces surrounding “Magnificat” are lyrical and diverse

“The concert is powerful, uplifting, joyful and fun — a combination we think our audience will love.”

Tickets may be purchased for just the concerts or for the Saturday concert and reception at www.syvchorale.org.

The Chorale appreciates the community’s and plans to use the proceeds to continue to sing classical choral music for another 40 years. A special 40th Anniversary souvenir program is included in the ticket price.

— Theresa Duer for Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale.