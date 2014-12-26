Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 9:12 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale Welcomes New Singers for Spring Concert

By Theresa Duer for Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale | updated logo | December 26, 2014 | 3:37 p.m.

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale will begin rehearsals on Jan. 13 for spring concerts in early May. The programs will include Baroque music of Bach and Handel, including Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” and a full orchestra.

Ballerino
Dr. John Ballerino joins the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale as its new accompanist.

Singers are welcome to join the chorale as it begins rehearsals! New vocalists (17 years and older) should come to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2672 Janin Way in Solvang, at 7:15 p.m. for a brief audition. Returning members may come at 7:30 p.m. Rehearsals are every Tuesday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with two or three additional practices just prior to the two concerts on May 2 and 3. Members are expected to prepare between rehearsals.

Under the direction of Chris Bowman, the Master Chorale has performed classical works by Bach, Mozart, Handel, Schubert and Beethoven, jazz by Gershwin and Porter, traditional and Broadway tunes, and some of Bowman’s original compositions, including the musical Toad Hall and international award-winning Sanctus.

Mozart’s Requiem in D Major and Vivaldi’s Gloria were highlights of the Master Chorale’s latest presentations to the community.

Bowman is a multifaceted musician with credits as a conductor, award-winning composer, arranger, organist, trumpet player and tenor soloist. He holds a double master of music degree in conducting and vocal performance with additional study in composition, organ and trumpet. He has directed the Master Chorale since 1998.

Joining the chorale as its new accompanist is Dr. John Ballerino. Dr. Ballerino has been on the music faculty at UC Santa Barbara since 2005 as a Continuing Lecturer of Vocal Accompanying, Coaching and Collaborative Arts. He served as the musical director and chorus master for the UCSB Opera program in the fall of 2013 and winter of 2014.

He holds a master of music in piano performance and a doctorate of musical arts in accompanying.

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale has “brought music to life” to the valley for 37 years and welcomes all who would love to sing a wide range of music as part of  a hardworking, fun group of enthusiastic music lovers.

For more information, singers are invited to call 805.350.4241.

— Theresa Duer represents the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale.

