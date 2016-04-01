Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 2:59 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale’s Maestro Bowman to Pass the Baton Following Spring Concert

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale and Orchestra will present spring concerts April 30 and May 1, 2016. Click to view larger
The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale and Orchestra will present spring concerts April 30 and May 1, 2016. (Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale photo)
By Theresa Duer for the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale and Orchestra | April 1, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale and Orchestra are pleased to announce The Coronation Concert, which will be Maestro Chris A. Bowman’s final concert.

After 20 years of bringing music to life in the Santa Ynez Valley, Bowman will pass the baton. To bid adieu, the concert will open with Reflection, a piece that was the result of a commission from the Shepherd/Hall Trust.  

The instrumental work for chamber orchestra will feature Sally Barr on violin.  

Following Reflection, The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale will present the Coronation Mass by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The mass was completed in Salzburg in 1779, when Mozart was 23 years old and first performed at the Salzburg Cathedral.  

Soloists for the Coronation Mass are soprano Jumi Kim, alto Sally Rose Bates, tenor Adam Bradley and bass Andre Shillo.  

A 16-piece orchestra headed by concertmaster Sally Barr will accompany the Chorale and soloists in this final concert under the beloved baton of award-winning composer, Maestro Bowman.

The second half of the concert will open with the third movement of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 9 “Jeunehomme” in E flat major, featuring Vera Kong.  

Next in line is Sanctus, also by Maestro Bowman, with text adapted by Catalina McIsaac. Sanctus has been recorded by the Kiev Philharmonic and Chorus with worldwide distribution.  

Also, included are three motets by the Romantic composer Anton Bruckner. He composed the motets while performing as an organist in Sankt Florian, Austria.  

More music from the Romantic period will follow with O Divine Redeemer by Charles Gounod.  

The grand finale will be the Coronation Anthem by Baroque composer George Frederic Handel. The Coronation Anthem has been performed for every coronation in England since Handel composed it in 1727 at the age of 42.

Concerts will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the Solvang Veterans Hall, located at 1745 Mission Drive. 

Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors (65 years and older) and youth (under 18 years). They may be purchased at the Book Loft, El Rancho Marketplace, from Chorale members, at the door, online at www.syvchorale.org or over the phone by calling 805.350.4241.  

— Theresa Duer represents the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale and Orchestra.

 

