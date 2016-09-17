Woman Ejected in Single-Vehicle Crash on Highway 154 in Santa Ynez Valley

A driver was ejected from her vehicle when the car crashed over the side of Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley on Saturday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The woman appeared to have escaped serious injuries in the single-vehicle wreck, however.

Capt. Dave Zaniboni said county firefighters, the California Highway Patrol, an American Medical Response ambulance and a CalStar helicopter arrived at the crash scene, about a mile south of Highway 246, just before 12:30 p.m.

The 51-year-old woman was flown by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries, Zaniboni said.

The woman’s identity was not disclosed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the CHP.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.