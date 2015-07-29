Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 5:13 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Willy Chamberlin Dies at 75; Santa Ynez Rancher, Ex-Supervisor

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo | July 29, 2015 | 10:33 a.m.

Santa Ynez Valley cattle rancher Willy Chamberlin, who was involved in a dramatic bid to represent the Third District on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors more than 20 years ago, is being remembered for his generous nature and strong advocacy for agriculture and land use issues.

Chamberlin died Tuesday at the age of 75.

In 1992, Chamberlin challenged long-time Supervisor Bill Wallace, a Goleta veterinarian and environmentalist, for the chance to represent the sharply divided Third District.

Chamberlin beat Wallace, according to initial election results, and was one of three new supervisors sworn into office in January 1993.

But Wallace challenged the election outcome in court — contending many votes from Isla Vista should have been counted — and a judge finally ruled in April 1993 that Chamberlin narrowly won the seat by two votes.

Wallace appealed that ruling, and the appellate court overturned the Superior Court opinion and deemed him the winner. 

The state Supreme Court upheld the ruling, knocking Chamberlin off the board after serving more than 18 months.

Chamberlin on the dais gave the Board of Supervisors a North County majority, with three members supporting growth pitted against slow-growth representatives from the South Coast.

Those who knew Chamberlin reflected on his generous nature, including helping a neighbor mow a pasture when she was unable to get the chore done.

“Willy Chamberlin was the real deal:  a true cowboy — in character and style — straight out of a Will James novel,” said Jim Youngson, who worked as Chamberlin’s chief of staff and now is a principal at Terrain Consulting.

“He was one of those guys who looked better in a large, white felt hat, with those large shiny belt buckles and boots. His temperament was all cowboy: an ever-present natural smile, even keel and upbeat attitude and a grounded disposition. He lived honestly and modestly.”

Another former colleague and friend, Thomas Widroe, recalled Chamberlin being a “kind of a throwback with old school values, a sometimes stubborn man who always kept his word — a little bit like any number of characters played by Jimmy Stewart in the movies.”

“All this is kind of funny considering how Willy’s political opposition tried to portray him as some of kind of robber baron, an oil man of voracious J.R. Ewing-type appetites,”​ Widroe said. “Of course, the truth was the exact opposite.

“Willy’s family may own one of the largest pieces of land in Santa Barbara County, but that certainly didn’t mean Willy was rich or that he even wanted to be. Apart from a growing collection of shiny big belt buckles that he won in competition for horsemanship, Willy didn't have or need much.

“He lived on the ranch in small if not spartan quarters, drove an old truck, and found a good deal of his satisfaction in public service.”

Despite being booted from the board, Chamberlin remained active in local government issues, often speaking up for farmers’ and ranchers’ interests.

"He never did give up trying to impact local government," his brother Fred Chamberlin said, adding his brother "wanted to see government done right."

"What he wanted to do was protect the ranchers' ability to ranch," Fred Chamberlin said.

One of seven children born to Ailie and Ted Chamberlin, William "Willy" Bradford Chamberlin grew up on the family’s 8,500-acre ranch in Los Olivos. The family’s Rancho Los Potreros was founded more than 85 years ago by Chamberlin’s father.

Chamberlin helped with the Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo, including serving as chairman for team penning over the year.

Among many organizations, Chamberlin belonged to Rancheros Visitadores and Santa Barbara Trail Riders.

"We have lost a great statesman, rider, teacher, mentor and above all, a true gentlemen," Jedlicka's Saddlery posted to the business's Facebook page. "Willy was always cool, gave great suggestions, helped with acquiring rights to ride other ranches and wonderful with dealing with kids and people who had never worked cattle before."

Funeral services are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of Loper Funeral Chapel in Solvang. 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 