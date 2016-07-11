Santa Ynez Valley Tribal Health Clinic to Host Free Health and Wellness Family Fair

The Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic will be hosting a free Health and Wellness Family Fair from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2016, in the Tribal Health Clinic’s parking lot on the Chumash Reservation (90 Via Juana Lane in Santa Ynez).

Local vendors at the fair will include Cottage Hospital, the American Cancer Society, United Blood Services (which will be conducting a blood drive), TANF and Covered California.

EMTs from the Chumash Casino Resort will be on hand operating a body scan machine.

The fair will also feature food, giveaways, a face painter and a blender bike, which participants can use to make their own smoothies by pedaling.

The Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. The staff specializes in the highest standards of quality health care through modern medicine and cultural tradition.

The clinic’s comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral health services are available to all members of the community, not only for Native Americans.

The facility provides sliding fees based on income as well as low-income programs, and it accepts Medicare, Medi-Cal and most major insurance plans.

For more information about the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic, visit www.sythc.org.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist representing the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.