Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Students Earn AP Scholar Awards

Fifty-seven students at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP Exams.

The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school, and to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP Exams.

About 22 percent of the 2.2 million students worldwide who took AP Exams performed at a sufficiently high level to also earn an AP Scholar Award.

The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on students’ performance on AP Exams.

Two students qualified for the highly prestigious National AP Scholar Award by earning an average score of 4 or higher on a five-point scale on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams.

These students are Casey Mordini-Bluhm and Abigail Mullin.

Fourteen students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.

These students are Jacob Alderete, Savannah Avery, Artem Borysyuk, Isabella Deleon, Sequoia Hatch, Clara Jones, Justin Macaluso, Casey Mordini-Bluhm, Abigail Mullin, Robyn Ribet, Gloria Sevilla, Cole Sparkman, Noah Stewart, and Sarah Stucky.

Ten students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.

These students are Cassidy Doolan, Emily Elmerick, Kyra Glaus, Daria Leyva, Jessica Lutz, Abigail Sanger, Laura Trupe, Courtney Welker, Eric Wittman, and Caleb Wright.

Thirty-three students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams with scores of 3 or higher.

The AP Scholars are Mia Andersen, Valeria Baltazar, Riley Brewer, Christopher Chandler, Tzu-Yen Chang, Bronee Cintron, Natalia Clarke, Jeremy Davidson, Ashley Diaz, Natalie Dixon, Liam Edwards, Flroa Elmcolone, Nathan Escobedo, Parker Grand, Taylor Gregg, Zachary Gundrey, Jessica Hadley, Elias Haws, Blane Hemming, Connor Hida, Madison Jones, Mary Kavaloski, Davis Kelly, Morgan Lee, Jessica Macaluso, Megan Maccuish, Kiersten Marymee, Kayla Plater, Megan Pyper, Jaclyn Smith, Erik Sorensen, Kendall Stevens and Celine Warner.

Of last year’s award recipients at Santa Ynez High School, 25 were juniors at the last AP Exam administration: Artem Borysyuk, Riley Brewer, Brontee Cintron, Jeremy Davidson, Isabella Deleon, Ashley Diaz, Liam Edwards, Flora Elmcolone, Nathan Escobedo, Kyara Glaus, Jessica Hadley, Elias Haws, Mary Kavaloski, Morgan Lee, Jessica Lutz, Mega Maccuish, Kiersten Marymee, Kayla Plater, Megan Pyper, Abigail Sanger, Gloria Sevilla, Erik Sorensen, Cole Sparkman, Laura Trupe, and Caleb Wright.

These students still have the 2016-17 school year in which to complete college-level work and possibly earn a higher-level AP Scholar Award.

Santa Ynez High School offers 12 AP classes in a wide variety of subjects and administers over 300 AP Exams each May.

Each nationally administered exam is developed by a committee of college and university faculty and AP teachers, ensuring that AP Exams are aligned with the same high standards expected by college faculty at some of the nation’s leading liberal arts and research institutions.

Most four-year colleges in the United States provide credit and/or advanced placement for qualifying exam scores.

Research consistently shows that AP students who score a 3 or higher on AP Exams (based on a scale from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest) typically experience greater academic success in college and have higher college graduation rates than students who do not participate in AP.

Principal Mark Swanitz stated, “I am extremely proud of the accomplishments of these students.

"Their distinction as AP Scholars is testament not only to their individual hard work and dedication to educational excellence but to the overall high quality of our AP program.

"The caliber of education being delivered by our AP teachers is clearly world-class.”

About Santa Ynez Valley Union High School

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School was founded in 1896 and is located in the picturesque Santa Ynez Valley, a quaint, rural community just inland from the wild and beautiful central California coast.

SYVUHS enjoys a long and rich tradition of excellence.

With only 1,000 students enrolled, the pristine, park-like campus is small but enjoys a widely recognized reputation for success. Whether it be in academics, athletics, visual and performing arts, career technical education, agriculture, community service, or any other endeavor, Santa Ynez High School students have historically excelled.

The faculty and staff actively practice innovative teaching with the goal of readying students to meet the uniquely unprecedented challenges of preparing for college and career in the 21st century.

— Mark Swanitz is principal of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.