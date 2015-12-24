Monday, April 2 , 2018, 7:04 pm | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Ynez Valley Unites For Christmas Basket Program

For 15th year in a row, community collects donations and gifts baskets of food and presents for local families in need

Brightly colored gifts are ready for the 156 families who are part of the Santa Ynez Valley Christmas Basket Program.
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 24, 2015 | 4:40 p.m.

The Santa Ynez Valley community came together again this year to support the 15th annual Christmas Basket Program, making sure 156 families in need can celebrate the season.

The program ensures those struggling this holiday season have gifts and food for Christmas, with a present provided for each adult and child in the family.

“We reach out to the community and ask them to help us convey the giving spirit of the season,” Christmas Basket Program director Genevieve Geyser said.

“We want all local families to experience the magic of Christmas and this program provides a hand-up to struggling families.”

After weeks of collecting donations, some volunteers — including children from Santa Ynez Valley Charter School — gathered last week to assemble baskets for the families, who picked up the boxes on Friday.

The Christmas Basket Program is organized by volunteers from Old Mission Santa Ines, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church and Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church, along with support from hundreds of individuals and more than 30 local businesses, churches and organizations.

Each family received a large hamper of food, staples and toiletries plus a big decorated box filled with wrapped presents for each family member.

They also were given a gift card for a local grocery store and fresh chickens donated by El Rancho Market, plus toys donated from the Alexander family’s annual Christmas lights display and toy drive in Buellton

A pile of gifts await the arrival of Santa Ynez Valley Christmas Basket Program families. Click to view larger
Christmas Basket recipients went to residents of the Santa Ynez Valley — Ballard, Buellton, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang. The program is open to families with minor children who are struggling financially and are unable to provide for their families at Christmas.  

Applications to participate in the program are available each October, reviewed by the volunteer committee and then families are notified of acceptance in early November. 

Recipients include families with parents working multiple jobs to support their children on a daily basis, while challenged to provide the essentials let alone find additional funds for the holidays.

Donations to cover the cost of the food in the hampers are tax-deductible with checks made out to Old Mission Santa Ines, referencing Christmas Basket Program and mailed to 1760 Mission Drive, Solvang, CA 93463. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The annual program provides presents and food to Santa Ynez Valley families in need. Click to view larger
