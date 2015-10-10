Advice
Santa Ynez Valley Youth Invited to Lend Voices to Master Chorale for Holiday Concerts
By Susie Harrison for Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale | October 10, 2015 | 5:12 p.m.
The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale invites children in grades fourth–eighth to sing with the Youth Chorale at the 2015 Holiday Concert performances Dec. 19–20.
Rehearsals are every Tuesday from 6:30–7:25 p.m. at the LDS Church 2627 Janin Way in Solvang.
The first orientation and rehearsal is Oct. 20, 2015 at 6:30 p.m.
See www.syvchorale.org for more information about the Santa Ynez Master Chorale and this holiday concert season.
— Susie Harrison represents the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale.
