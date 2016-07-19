Santa Ynez Valley Zipline Facility Gets Board of Supervisors OK

County leaders deny appeal of the project and approve plans for a zipline and ropes course facility between Buellton and Solvang

After numerous reviews and delays, a Santa Ynez Valley man Tuesday received permission from the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to build a zipline and ropes course facility.

In approving the project’s conditional use permit on a 4-1 vote, the board also denied an appeal filed by neighbor Rick Oas of Pollyrich Farms, who sought to overturn the Planning Commission’s January approval.

For approximately four years, landowner Stuart Gildred has sought a permit to build the Sierra Grande Rural Recreation Project to host zipline tours and ropes course challenges on land between Solvang and Buellton.

The facility would sit on 40 acres, operating seven days a week during daylight hours. At its peak in the summer, the facility would host up to 80 visitors per day.

“When all is said and done, I do think that this project is going to have more positive impacts for the community,” said Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr.

Gildred, who had said last month he would rally the community to show up for Tuesday’s meeting, was supported by an audience of more than 50 people wearing T-shirts touting, “I heart ziplines.”

Dozens of people spoke in support of the project, including Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson and Buellton Recreation Director Kyle Abello.

Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf, the lone opponent on the board, noted the audience of supporters before expressing her reservations.

Wolf said the county previously struggled to set rules for appropriate recreational activity allowed on property in ag preserves with staff saying at the time it should be limited to walking, hiking and picnicking. A zipline is not one of the uses, she added.

“I feel this is potentially setting a precedent in our ag land,” Wolf said. “This is a commercial venture in our ag preserve land.”

Before approving the project, the board required an added condition that the facility must host 80 disadvantaged youth for free zipline tours each month.

Customers likely would pay $110 for adults and $85 for children, making some board members question the affordability of the facility touted as family recreational activity.

The board considered the project in June but postponed action after an eleventh-hour concern regarding access to the site off Highway 246.

In addition to a “flare” to allow driver to slow down while preparing to enter the driveway, Caltrans sought a similar “flare” to allow drivers exiting the site to accelerate, staff said this month.

Both flares would be installed in Caltrans right of way, staff added. These would require removal of a few trees, including some oaks and two non-native trees in poor condition.

Additionally, county staff clarified that the Arizona crossing where the driveway crosses the Santa Ynez River would be suitable for needs of Santa Barbara County Fire Department access.

One matter raised by the appellant doesn’t fall under the board concerns, county counsel had said, since it centers on use of the private driveway which serves multiple properties.

In his appeal, Oas contends the zipline project would convert a private driveway into a public thoroughfare.

Gildred said he felt supremely confident they have an easement for the driveway.

“We haven’t heard anything from the appeal to give us pause or concern,” Gildred said. “There certainly isn’t a smoking gun.”

The appellant’s attorney did a good job of raising issues, Gildred added.

“Those issues have been answered,” he said. “They have been mitigated. We’ve gone through them.”

While he’s sensitive to the appellant’s concerns about increased traffic, Gildred said he has tried to work with Oas.

“At this point I’m going to be very positive and say eight cars per hour, and on a typical day maybe four, is still not a traffic jam,” Gildred said, adding he expects Oas and his family will see after a year of operation that the project didn’t generate the traffic they feared.

“So let’s make the right choice, see through the smoke and be on the right side of this decision,” Gildred told supervisors.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.