Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 12:48 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Ynez Valley’s Historic Maverick Saloon Sold

Current owners plans celebration weekend before handing off business on Oct. 1

The Maverick Saloon in the Santa Ynez Valley has been sold to Demetri and Karen Loizides, who own K’Syrah Catering and Events. Click to view larger
The Maverick Saloon in the Santa Ynez Valley has been sold to Demetri and Karen Loizides, who own K’Syrah Catering and Events. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 11, 2017 | 8:49 p.m.

The Maverick Saloon in the Santa Ynez Valley has been sold, but the current owners plan a big farewell party before they leave the historic business.

Travis and Mark Burnett announced the sale of the historic venue Monday after 14 years of ownership of the Santa Ynez establishment at 3687 Sagunto St. 

“We just have so many other things going on,” said Mark Burnett, adding that he is ready to retire. 

In addition to being involved in an Arabian horse ranch, Travis Burnett also works as a certified public accountant.

Issues with the landlords also prompted the father and son to sell Maverick, Mark Burnett said. 

New owners Demetri and Karen Loizides will take over the Maverick Saloon business Oct. 1.

The Loizides are buying the business only since the building is leased.

Demetri Loizides is the owner and executive chef of K’Syrah Catering and Events, offering locally sourced ingredients.

Before they hand over the keys, the Burnetts have planned a “Giant Farewell Weekend Party,” featuring entertainment by popular local band The Molly Ringwald Project at 9 p.m. Sept. 29. 

“It’s going to be a whole a lot of fun,” Mark Burnett said.

At 3 p.m. Sept. 30, Wil Ridge and friends will perform the final“Concert on the Deck.”

A barbecue will feature the food of Big Tom. At 8 p.m., The Soul Cats will perform.

Additionally, DJ Totem will be on hand for late night entertainment both nights.

Tickets are $10 at the door, and the Maverick Saloon is a 21 or older venue.

The new owners reportedly plan to continue Maverick traditions such as the “Tales from Tavern" concert series that kicks off the fall season Sept. 20.

The Maverick Saloon, operating since 1963, touts itself as one of the last original, thriving honky-tonk saloons. 

The business is known for is walls made salvaged wood and signed dollar bills dotting the ceiling. 

The Burnetts were the Maverick's sixth owners and helped the business become known for its live entertainment.

Over the years, patrons have named Maverick for the area's best bar, best tri-tip and best entertainment.  

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 