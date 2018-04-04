Santa Ynez Valley’s Historic Maverick Saloon Sold

Current owners plans celebration weekend before handing off business on Oct. 1

The Maverick Saloon in the Santa Ynez Valley has been sold, but the current owners plan a big farewell party before they leave the historic business.

Travis and Mark Burnett announced the sale of the historic venue Monday after 14 years of ownership of the Santa Ynez establishment at 3687 Sagunto St.

“We just have so many other things going on,” said Mark Burnett, adding that he is ready to retire.

In addition to being involved in an Arabian horse ranch, Travis Burnett also works as a certified public accountant.

Issues with the landlords also prompted the father and son to sell Maverick, Mark Burnett said.

New owners Demetri and Karen Loizides will take over the Maverick Saloon business Oct. 1.

The Loizides are buying the business only since the building is leased.

Demetri Loizides is the owner and executive chef of K’Syrah Catering and Events, offering locally sourced ingredients.

Before they hand over the keys, the Burnetts have planned a “Giant Farewell Weekend Party,” featuring entertainment by popular local band The Molly Ringwald Project at 9 p.m. Sept. 29.

“It’s going to be a whole a lot of fun,” Mark Burnett said.

At 3 p.m. Sept. 30, Wil Ridge and friends will perform the final“Concert on the Deck.”

A barbecue will feature the food of Big Tom. At 8 p.m., The Soul Cats will perform.

Additionally, DJ Totem will be on hand for late night entertainment both nights.

Tickets are $10 at the door, and the Maverick Saloon is a 21 or older venue.

The new owners reportedly plan to continue Maverick traditions such as the “Tales from Tavern" concert series that kicks off the fall season Sept. 20.

The Maverick Saloon, operating since 1963, touts itself as one of the last original, thriving honky-tonk saloons.

The business is known for is walls made salvaged wood and signed dollar bills dotting the ceiling.

The Burnetts were the Maverick's sixth owners and helped the business become known for its live entertainment.

Over the years, patrons have named Maverick for the area's best bar, best tri-tip and best entertainment.

