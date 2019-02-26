Santa Ynez Volleyball Gives Morro Bay a Battle in Season Opener

Boys Volleyball

Santa Ynez opened its boys volleyball season with tight three-set loss against Morro Bay on Monday. The scores were 25-23, 25-22, 26-24.

"The difference in the match was Morro Bay's experience and a few critical plays in each game," said Santa Ynez coach Craig Scott. "I used three different starting lineups in the match to assess overall team chemistry. For a young and relatively new team from last years squad they impressed me on how they battled in each game."

The Pirates had a balanced attack led by senior John Wright with eight kills and four aces. Juniors Nate Rogers and Andrew Nielson each put away seven kills and served two aces.

"John Wright was big for us all night as he continually challenged Morro Bay's big blockers," said Scott.

Santa Ynez is on the road at San Luis Obispo on Thursday.

