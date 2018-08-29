Thursday, August 30 , 2018, 12:40 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Booted Candidates Get Back on Ballot for Santa Ynez Water Board Election

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | August 29, 2018 | 9:10 p.m.

There will be three contested races for a Santa Ynez water board after two challengers were qualified for the ballot, removed, and then re-added for the Nov. 6 election, according to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

Santa Ynez River Conservation District Improvement District No. 1 board incumbent Brad Joos will face Allen Anderson, a retired business executive; incumbent Jeff Clay will face Anita Finifrock, a communications manager; and incumbent Kevin Walsh will face Brian Schultz, a retired fire chief.

Finifrock and Schultz were qualified for the ballot on Aug. 10 and Aug. 9, respectively, according to the County Elections candidate list, but later were dropped from the list, leaving only one race on the ballot (between Joos and Anderson).

Attorneys for the special district, which has a five-member board, sent a letter to County Elections alleging that a water code section applies that requires trustee candidates to be landowners in the district.

An attorney for the two candidates sent his own letter challenging that requirement, and County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor-Registrar of Voters Joe Holland sent a response Monday to Gary Kvistad from Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, who sent a letter for the district, and Philip Seymour, who sent a letter on behalf of Finifrock and Schultz.

Holland referenced a California Attorney General opinion that “concluded that the application of a property owner requirement to a particular district involved substantial questions of fact and law and was subject to judicial resolution after the election."

He said he decided to place Finifrock and Schultz on the ballot.

“If you are considering pre-election litigation concerning my determination, please note that we are scheduled to send our Official Ballot to the printer on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in order to meet other deadlines required by law,” he wrote in the letter to attorneys, which his office provided to Noozhawk.

The official candidate list for the Nov. 6 election will be finalized on Sept. 1 as well, said Renee Bischof, chief deputy registrar of voters.

The County Elections candidate guide for special districts says each board member has to be a qualified elector of the district and a resident of the county in which the district is situated.

Santa Ynez River Conservation District Improvement District No. 1, known as ID1, serves Santa Ynez, Los Olivos, Ballard, and the city of Solvang.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

